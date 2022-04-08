N.B.'s COVID-19 deaths under 80 nearly twice national average, says researcher

The proportion of people younger than 80 who have died of COVID-19 in New Brunswick is nearly twice the national average, according to an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto.

About 74 per cent of reported COVID deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic have been people under 80, said associate professor Tara Moriarty.

This compares to about 40 per cent across Canada, she said, excluding Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and the north, for which deaths by age group data is not available.

"This is almost a proxy for how well provinces have managed COVID," according to Moriarty. Deaths among people under 80 should be closer to Quebec's proportion of 31 per cent, she said.

The Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moriarty's findings come on the heels of an updated Statistics Canada report earlier this month, which showed New Brunswick had the highest "excess death" rate among the provinces during the last six months of 2021, as the Delta and Omicron variants raged.

An estimated 4,599 people died in New Brunswick during the final 25 weeks of 2021, Statistics Canada found — 886 more than long-term averages for that time of year after adjusting for population growth and aging.

It is a death rate 23.9 per cent above normal, the highest rate of "excess mortality" among provinces over that period, ahead of other high rates posted by British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard has said she is concerned about the unexplained high death counts and will attempt to get to the bottom of what happened.

Delayed impact

Moriarty, who has analyzed COVID-19 mortality in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic, said there have been "disproportionately a lot more" people under 80 dying from COVID in many regions since about July 2021, compared to the period before vaccines were available.

This is "particularly pronounced" in New Brunswick because "for the most part, COVID was very well controlled" until around July 2021, when mortality really started increasing.

"And most people older than 80 were well protected by vaccination by that point," she said.

So "the number of younger people who have died account for a larger proportion of total deaths."

Other provinces, meanwhile, had a lot of mortality before July 2021, pre-vaccines, when people over 80 were most vulnerable.

"So that brings that [under 80] ratio down because there were more deaths in people 80 and older."

New Brunswick has had 422 COVID-19 deaths, as of this week's COVIDWatch report.

Moriarty suspects those are underreported "by at least twofold," which she described as "the norm" across Canada, with the exception of Quebec.

The numbers for younger deaths are likely "more complete and more accurate" than older deaths, she said. In older people, for example, COVID deaths might be attributed instead to a co-morbidity, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

Moriarty, an infectious disease researcher and associate professor at the University of Toronto, said COVID-19 is killing more young people than expected and it's important people take steps to protect themselves. (Submitted by Tara Moriarty)

The age breakdown of the 422 reported COVID deaths in New Brunswick to date includes:

20-39 — five

40-59 — 35

60-79 — 164

80 and older — 218

"It's important for people to understand that COVID is serious, or can be very serious, in people younger than 80. And that perception that it's not has, I think, prevented some people, or slowed the efforts of some people, to protect themselves better by vaccination or masking and other types of measures," said Moriarty.

"It's really crucial that people get their vaccinations up to date and mask if the risk in their region is elevated, and still try to maintain precautions to protect yourself and other people because COVID is killing more people than expected who are younger than 80."