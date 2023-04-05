N.B. adds 17 more COVID-19 deaths, first 9 flu deaths of season, including a child

COVID-19 has killed 17 more New Brunswickers, including six over the holidays, while influenza has claimed nine lives. These are the first flu deaths of the season and they include a young child, the latest data from the province shows.

The Respiratory Watch report covers a three-week period, Dec. 10 to Dec. 30, instead of the usual one, because of the holidays.

Two of the people who died from COVID were between 45 and 64, while the other 15 were aged 65 or older, according to the report.

Their deaths raise the pandemic death toll to at least 989. Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted.

A total of 174 people were hospitalized for or with COVID during the three-week reporting period.

Among them were three children under age four, 12 people aged 20 to 44, 26 aged 45 to 64 and 132 aged 65 or older.

Eleven required intensive care.

35 outbreaks, 13 in nursing homes

Thirty-five lab-confirmed COVID outbreaks were declared — 13 in nursing homes and 22 in "other facilities."

There were 516 new cases of the virus confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests over the three weeks. The positivity rate remained stable at between 10 per cent and 14 per cent, the report says.

Child under 4 among flu deaths

Among the nine flu deaths were a child under four, a person aged 45 to 64, and seven people aged 65 or older, the report shows.

Four occurred between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30.

The flu sent 174 people to hospital during the three reporting weeks, including six children under four and five youth aged five to 19. There were also 15 people aged 20 to 44, 35 aged 45 to 64 and 113 aged 65 or older.

Twenty-three people were admitted to intensive care, one of whom is under 19. The others include one person aged 20 to 44, five aged 45 to 64, and 16 aged 65 or older.

More than 1,000 New Brunswickers have been hospitalized for or with COVID-19 since the respiratory season began on Aug. 27, while the flu has sent 239 people to hospital, according to the report. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Ten schools reported new influenza-like illness outbreaks. No information about the schools, the number of cases or whether it's students or staff affected has been released.

School outbreaks are based on 10 per cent absenteeism in a school because of influenza-like illness symptoms, the report says.

There were 1,143 lab-confirmed cases of influenza reported during those three weeks, almost all but were influenza A, with two cases of influenza B.

The positivity rate jumped from 21 per cent to 29 per cent over the three weeks, the report shows.

CBC has requested an interview with acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Yves Léger.