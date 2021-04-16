N.B. records 3 COVID-19 deaths, new cases increase after 2-month decline

COVID-19 claimed three more lives in New Brunswick in the past week, hospitalizations because of the virus continue to decrease, while the number of new lab-confirmed cases is on the rise after a two-month decline, according to Tuesday's COVIDWatch report, which includes data on the types of variants in the province for the first time.

A total of 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past week, up from 828 in the previous report.

That includes 484 cases confirmed through PCR lab tests (up from 425) and 541 people who self-reported their positive rapid test results (up from 403).

The number of PCR tests conducted between June 19 and June 25, meanwhile, dropped to 3,755 from 4,004, Tuesday's report shows.

There are now 657 active PCR-confirmed cases across the province, compared to 618 a week ago.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 remains the dominant strain, the most recent random samples sequenced for COVID-19 shows. But Omicron BA.4 and Omicron BA.5 are quickly gaining ground, representing 27 per cent and 18 per cent of samples respectively.

Modelling experts CBC News has spoken to estimate the proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 cases across Canada could be as high as 50 per cent — with one of them likely to become dominant in the coming weeks.

"We're not seeing a huge difference in severity. It's really about transmissibility," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health.

Each strain that takes over seems to be more transmissible than the one before, she said.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, continued to stress Tuesday the importance of people who are eligible being up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"The biggest message really is around if you're eligible for a booster right now — [ages] 50 and above are eligible for fourth doses, as well as [people from] First Nations [aged] 18 and above.

"And as we keep mentioning, that age group, 60 to 79 are at the highest risk of hospitalization and death. So it's most important for those people to get their fourth doses."

A total of 52.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have now received their COVID-19 booster dose, up from 52.7 per cent, 88.2 per cent have received two doses, up from 88.1 per cent, and 93.3 per cent have received one dose, unchanged from last week's report.

Deaths review underway

The latest New Brunswick deaths include one person in their 70s and two people in their 90s.

No New Brunswickers died from COVID-19 during the previous reporting period, June 12-18, marking the first time in more than seven months no new COVID deaths were recorded. The last Sunday-to-Saturday period with no deaths reported was Nov. 7-13, 2021.

New Brunswick has now recorded 425 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The province is reviewing all death certificates during that period and the number of deaths attributed to COVID could change, Russell has said.

Up to 31 hospitalizations

The number of people newly admitted to hospital for COVID-19 decreased to six between June 19 and June 25, compared to 17 the previous week, the weekly figures show. They include three people in their 60s, two in their 70s, and one in their 80s.

The number of active hospitalizations also decreased to 15 from 25, including one in intensive care, down from three, according to the province.

Horizon and Vitalité health networks also report a decrease but say they have 31 COVID patients as of Saturday, including one who requires intensive care. That's down from 46 and three respectively last week.

Unlike the province, which only includes patients who are admitted for COVID, Horizon and Vitalité also include those who were initially admitted for another reason and later test positive for the virus in their weekly COVID dashboard updates.

Horizon Health Network has 24 active COVID-19 admissions, including one in intensive care, as of Saturday. That's down from 35 and two respectively a week ago.

The distribution of the cases include:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — four

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 10

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — eight

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — two

No details about which hospitals are provided in the dashboard report.

Vitalité has seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized and none of them are in intensive care. Last week's dashboard showed 11 patients, including one in intensive care.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst and Tracadie Hospital each have one patient, while the Edmundston Regional Hospital and Campbellton Regional Hospital each have two, the dashboard shows.

The number of health-care workers off the job after either testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into contact with a positive case continues to rise, at 118. That's up from 94 a week ago and 84 the previous week.

Horizon has 57 staff absences, up from 48, and Vitalité has 61, compared to 46 last week.

Horizon still has COVID-19 outbreaks on four hospital units — one in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and three in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

Vitalité has no units with COVID outbreaks, according to its dashboard.