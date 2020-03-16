Signs of slowdown as Saint Johners self-isolate



Blair Beamish has good reason to be afraid of the Corona virus. The Saint John man has COPD, a lung disease he blames on smoking.

"It's worse than pneumonia, it can take you down real quick," said Beamish.

"I'm just secluding myself from people and trying to remain indoors until it's dissipated."

On Monday, tired of self–isolation, he ventured out on his bicycle to Tim Hortons.

He bought a large takeout coffee, placed it in a holder on the bike's handlebars, and headed for home.

Once there, he says, with hands still gloved, he will carefully remove and dispose of the lid and pour the takeout coffee into a clean cup of his own.

"I've had rubber gloves for a month now. I've had cleaners, Clorox cleaners, Lysol, got it all. I'm just trying to follow the rules: Don't go out in public, stay away from crowds and try to get my fresh air outside on the bike."

Taxi business slow

"People are ignoring it, and they shouldn't. This is the only way you're going to stop it is to isolate yourself."

Some people clearly are isolating, and it is beginning to take a toll on service industries.

Talhad Aziz waits in his taxi for a call at nearby Lansdowne Plaza.

Taxi drivers wait for a call Monday in Saint John. Extra cleaning, longer work hours. (Graham Thompson, CBC)

"Schools are closed, universities are closed, and we get a lot of business from the colleges and the universities and the schools," said Aziz.

He says he is taking precautions for his own safety and that of his passengers, making frequent use of hand sanitizers and paying attention to the cleaning of door handles and surfaces inside the car.

Aziz owns his own taxi and says he'll make up for the drop in calls by working more hours during the busiest times of the day.

Saint John Transit buses also continue to operate on regular routes and schedules and are being subjected to "enhanced cleaning procedures."

Long list of closures

In the meantime public meeting places continue to shut down.

The YMCA of Greater Saint John has cancelled programs at the regional Y and satellite branches in East Saint John and Rothesay, along with after-school programs at other locations.

All municipal rinks have also closed.

Provincial Libraries closed Monday morning and have suspended all programs. Restaurants that offer buffets have also been closed.

Harbour Station (TD Station) has suspended ice rentals, while keeping the box office open.

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre has also suspended some of its programs.

And the Imperial Theatre postponed or cancelled public events through Mar. 28.

Requests for municipal services by the City of Saint John are to be made online or by phone, rather than in person.



