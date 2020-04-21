N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide virus update Monday

Downtown Fredericton is going to be much quieter in September than it has been for three decades.

Organizers have called off the 30th anniversary of the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, following the province's decision to bar mass gatherings until the end of the year as part of its four-phase recovery plan from COVID-19.

"It comes as a heavy blow," said Brent Staeben, music director for Harvest Jazz & Blues.

"We were pretty much ready to roll out [the lineup]."

The event has been postponed until 2021, or whenever it's safe to bring back the festival, which takes place for a week every September in New Brunswick's capital.

Premier Blaine Higgs will provide a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon in Fredericton. (Government of New Brunswick )

Staeban spent all day Friday contacting music booking agencies across North America, warning of the cancellation.

He said agencies were understanding and not surprised.

"The music industry is upside down right now."

Staeban would not release the names of the 2020 performers he'd lined up but said he was "very proud" of the lineup.

We must confirm what we had sincerely hoped would not be the case: Harvest will not take place this September. Click link for further details.<a href="https://t.co/PojAS3lYoD">https://t.co/PojAS3lYoD</a> —@Harvest_Blues

"We had a lot of expectations coming out of last year's festival … it would have been very difficult to top Robert Plant and Lucinda Williams and Nathaniel Rateliff in one festival again," Staeban said plans for 2020.

"But the analogy I use is that the peaks may not have been as high, but the mountain range was bigger and had a lot more mountains."

Last year, the music festival saw up to 100,000 visitors from across North America.

In a post-COVID-19-restricted world, Staeban said, some components of Harvest and other festivals may need to be readjusted, such as the number of people allowed inside a music tent and whether food and alcohol can be served safely.

The 30th anniversary of the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival has been cancelled because mass gatherings are banned in New Brunswick until Dec. 31. (CBC)

"What Harvest has to do now is sit back and understand how the industry is changing and do everything we can to protect the legacy and history we've built for this community."

This Fredericton teenager has been playing violin from a distance for her great grandmother who is almost 102 years old. 1:47

Those who have already bought ultimate passes will be able to get a refund, he said, although many subscribers have asked the festival simply to move their passes to 2021.

111 people have recovered from COVID-19

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row on Sunday.

Of the 118 cases confirmed so far, 111 people have recovered and seven people are still living with respiratory illness.

Four patients are still in hospital but none are in the intensive care unit.

Chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell urges residents to continue following the physical distancing guidelines. (CBC)

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be providing a virus update at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton today.

Here's a roundup of other developments.

Snow crab fishers adjust to COVID-19 restrictions

The first snow crab landings of the season happened Sunday in the Acadian Peninsula. The snow crab season started a few weeks late due to the pandemic and will continue until July 1.

At the Caraquet wharf on Sunday, the A. J. Chiasson landed about 12,000 pounds of crab.

Captain Jonathan Chiasson said the crew could have brought in more, but had an agreement with the processing plant where he delivers his cargo.

"The first few days, they didn't want to fill the factory to capacity at first. So they put quotas of 15,000 pounds per boat," he told Radio-Canada in French.

Factories are now required to observe additional protective measures to protect the health and safety of their workers, and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, ships also have to adapt.

Crew members have to have their temperatures taken in the morning and evening.

"There is a protocol in place if there is a case [of COVID-19] that comes on board," said Jonathan Chiasson.

At the wharf, the workers responsible for landings also have to wear masks.

Captain Jonathan Chiasson said the crew could have brought in more, but had an agreement with the processing plant where he delivers his cargo. (Radio-Canada)

"It's an adjustment, said Randy Chiasson, an employee of Pêcheries St-Paul, a Bas-Caraquet company.

"There is sweat … it is not easy to work and move a lot at the same time. We will adapt."

But while fishermen continue to adapt, there are other challenges on the horizon.

Randy Chiasson, an employee of Pêcheries St-Paul, a Bas-Caraquet company, said there are new challenges that come with new protective measures against COVID-19 in the industry. (Radio-Canada)

The return of the endangered North Atlantic right whales to the Gulf of St. Lawrence could force certain fishing areas to close.

Although this prospect could encourage fishermen to intensify their fishing to reach their quota sooner, Jonathan Chiasson said factories can only process so much crab at a time with the measures that are currently in place.

Canada post sees Christmas-level parcel deliveries

Christmas might be eight months away, but Canada Post is seeing parcel deliveries similar to the holiday season.

That's because many Canadians are isolating at home and spending more time online shopping, Canada Post said in a news release.

On April 20, the Crown corporation delivered more than 1.8 million parcels to Canadians.

"That's similar to the biggest delivery days we see during the Christmas season."

Canada Post is seeing parcel deliveries comparable to the Christmas season. (CBC)

Canada Post is advising customers to expect delays with their parcel deliveries. The combination of heavy parcel volumes and safety measures, means it takes longer to process.

To eliminate customer interactions at the door, Canada Post has implemented a "knock, drop and go" approach.

Delivery employees knock or ring, choose the safest location available to leave the item and then depart for the next address.

"This change eliminates the need for signatures at the door, speeds up delivery and has greatly reduced the number of parcels sent to our post offices for pickup," the news release said.

Canada Post has also delayed its 15-day hold period at the post office. Those parcels will not be returned to senders until further notice.

Golf courses slowly reopen — but with new restrictions

Some ouutdoor spaces, such as parks, beaches and golf courses opened on the weekend after the government said it was OK as part of the recovery plan announced Friday.

But a golf course in the Saint John area has decided to remain closed.

Alastair Barr has owned and operated the Welsford Golf Course for 25 years.

He had planned to open the course on May 18, and won't be changing that date now. He wasn't expecting government to allow him to open sooner.

The driving range at Carman Creek Golf Course was busy on Saturday. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Getting to open is great, but at the same time it's not like we're going to be able to do business as usual," Barr said.

The government has announced several precautions golf courses must enforce if they want to reopen for the season.

Players must book a time online to play. No food and beverages can be served.

Courses also have to raise the cups on the green, so that a player doesn't have to put a hand in the hole to extract the golf ball.

Some golf courses, like Carmen Creek Golf Course in Fredericton, have already opened.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, a new or worsening cough, and breathlessness, as well as sore throat, headache and runny nose. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: