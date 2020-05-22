N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public health to share virus update after 2nd death

Public Health is holding a news conference Monday following the second death of a resident at a long-term care facility near Campbellton from COVID-19.

The individual, a resident of the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, was in their 80s. The person is the second in New Brunswick to die from the virus.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be speaking with reporters in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m.

The Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville has seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

A news release sent out by public health over the weekend did not confirm the identity of the person who died, but said the individual had been admitted to hospital.

An 84-year-old long-term care home resident was the first person in New Brunswick to die of COVID-19.

Daniel Ouellette was a resident at the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville. He died earlier this month.

26 active cases of COVID-19

A cluster of cases in the Campbellton region surfaced in mid-May, after a doctor travelled to Quebec and did not self-isolate after returning home to the area.

There are 26 active cases in New Brunswick, most of which are in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5.

Four people are in hospital and one person is in ICU.

Daniel Ouellette, 84, died from COVID-19 at the beginning of June. (Submitted by Michel Ouellette)

Many of the cases are linked to Manoir de la Vallée.

To date, 37,072 tests have been conducted, 157 cases have been confirmed and 129 people have recovered.

Campbellton's emergency room closed until further notice

The Campbellton Regional Hospital's emergency room is closed until further notice because of the spread of COVID-19 in the region, the Vitalité Health Network announced via a news release Saturday.

Visits to the hospital are also prohibited, and all non-emergency services are cancelled until further notice as well.

Last week, Vitalité Health Network announced that the Campbellton Regional Hospital will open its emergency department, but it was closed again over the weekend. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The closure comes after the New Brunswick hospital announced it was reopening last week.

The hospital's emergency department has been closed since the end of May, and all non-urgent or elective health-care services were cancelled due to the high risk of transmission of COVID-19.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: