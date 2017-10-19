A new poll conducted by the New Brunswick Medical Society says 77 per cent of respondents are in favour of virtual care even after COVID-19 is over.

Many health-care services across the province were temporarily shut down after the COVID-19 outbreak started in March. This forced the provincial government and the New Brunswick Medical Society to expand virtual health-care access for patients.

"It was meant as a temporary measure to support the health of New Brunswickers during the pandemic, but it's clear that patients see value in maintaining virtual care in the province," said a news release issued by the New Brunswick Medical Society.

The poll, which was conducted by Narrative Research of Halifax, showed that four in 10 New Brunswickers had a virtual care appointment during the pandemic with the majority satisfied with the experience. However, a large majority of respondents said they would not pay for virtual care if it was not covered by Medicare.

Dr. Chris Goodyear, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, says virtual care has been helping improve New Brunswick's health-care system, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. (New Brunswick Medical Society/Twitter)

"Virtual care is a tremendous tool for improving access to primary health care," said Dr. Chris Goodyear, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society and a general surgeon in Fredericton.

"While not a substitute for an in-person visit, virtual care adds flexibility for physicians and patients when an in-person visit is not required. It also cuts down on the economic and environmental costs of travel and is helpful for patients who are unable to travel."

Since March, many patients with a family doctor have been receiving care and advice over the phone or through a secure video-chat software.

These measures also apply to specialists, and, for mental health services, it has been authorized for psychiatrists.

Narrative Research conducted a random telephone survey with 400 adults in New Brunswick aged 18+ years between May 7-20, 2020. Results are accurate to within +4.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Province to share virus update Monday

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be providing a virus update at a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. today.

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 15.

All of New Brunswick's active cases are in the Campbellton region, or Zone 5.

Another case of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region has been linked to the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville on Sunday. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

The new case is a person in their 90s linked to the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville.

The long-term care facility has experienced an outbreak of the virus after one of its workers had contact with the Campbellton doctor who travelled to Quebec for personal reasons and did not self-isolate.

Dooly's closes after travelling customer didn't self-isolate

Over the weekend, Dooly's in Fredericton announced it was closing after a customer came into the pub and wasn't self-isolating after visiting Quebec.

A Dooly's pub in Fredericton was forced to close over the weekend after a customer came in who was supposed to be self-isolating after a trip from Quebec. (Facebook)

"She is currently being tested and awaiting results. Out of an over abundance of caution, we have decided to close this location until we have confirmed test results," the business said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The Queen Street pub said it's disinfecting and sanitizing every surface in the building for the safety of customers.

Masks aren't mandatory in public buildings

The New Brunswick government is backtracking on a decision announced last week, to make wearing masks mandatory to enter public buildings.

The new rule was set to come into effect on Tuesday, but the province has scrapped the precaution just one day after the rule was announced.

"Cabinet has reviewed the decision and it was not the intent to place an additional expectation on businesses or the public regarding wearing a face covering in a public space," said a news release from the province on Saturday.

The province does say people must wear masks if they are in a public space where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Codiac Transpo makes operational changes to protect passengers

Starting Monday, Codiac Transpo has made operational changes to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The afternoon service will start 30 minutes later at 3 p.m. to extend service hours until 7:30 p.m. In a news release, Codiac Transpo said this will accommodate "numerous employers" that have resumed operations until 7 p.m.

All passengers are strongly encouraged to wear masks as per the recommendations of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

An additional bus will be added to 51 Green Line. This will help manage physical distancing requirements, reduced seating capacity, and the increase in demand.

Route 52 Blue will be merged to 51 Green going forward, with continued service to the Mountain Rd. and Main St. areas. This will eliminate the need for passengers to transfer buses on these popular routes. An additional bus will be added to enhance service.

The shuttle service to Magnetic Hill has been cancelled for the summer. Customers can still travel to the Zoo by public transit on #62 Hildegarde to the bus stop on Mountain Road at the Magnetic Hill entrance driveway.

Bus operators and transit employees will be provided non-medical masks by their employer. The employer recommends bus operators wear masks when physical distancing is not possible

Meanwhile, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton are collaborating on an operational plan to increase the number of passengers permitted on each bus. Codiac Transpo said additional details will be released in the coming weeks.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: