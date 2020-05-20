N.B. COVID-19 roundup: People reminded to stay vigilant to help loosen restrictions

If people remain vigilant, the province will move into the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan sooner, Moncton's Emergency Measures Organization says.

Moncton Fire Chief Conrad Landry, who's also the incident commander of Moncton's EMO, said residents have been, for the most part, respecting guidelines put in place because of the pandemic.

"There's always the odd person that we need to remind [that] we're still in a pandemic, we're still in a state of emergency," said Landry.

Moncton playgrounds and skate parks remain closed, but Landry expects that may change if the province moves into the yellow phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

Friday would be the earliest day the province could loosen restrictions and move into the next phase.

In the meantime, Moncton EMO has been evaluating operating plans for recreational businesses and organizations looking to reopen after being shut down back in March, "[making] sure that they follow the department of public health guidelines.".

They've received plans from groups like Tennis Moncton and Squash Moncton.

Landry said city facilities remain closed, with the exception of city hall, which opened this week.

He said Codiac Transpo is in a difficult position, because if physical distancing guidelines are followed, only six people would be allowed on a bus at once.

"We're working with public health to see could we, once we go to yellow phase … increase that number, but require people to wear masks," said Landry.

"As businesses open the demand on Codiac Transpo is increasing and currently there [are] some situations where we arrive at a bus stop and the person can't come in because the bus already has six people."

Decisions about what can open and when will be dependent on how strictly residents follow the ever-evolving guidelines surrounding the pandemic, adding that it won't take much for a retreat to be necessary.

"The more we respect this, the better summer we'll have, the less restrictions," said Landry.

"As soon as we have one or two major cases that spread to many, many people, we're going to go back to the orange and maybe red phase."

Coronavirus briefing scheduled today

Premier Blaine Higgs will take part in a Wednesday news briefing at 2:30 p.m. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be providing a virus update at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

It's been 13 days since the province saw a new active case of COVID-19.

There are now 120 recovered cases and no active cases.

As of Tuesday, 20,791 tests have been conducted for the respiratory illness.

Riverview author writes children's book about COVID-19

A Riverview author co-wrote a book to help children cope with stress and anxiety brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hope, Where Are You? was co-written by New Brunswick teacher Armand Doucet and Mexico–based children's author Elisa Guerra. The book was also illustrated by Ana RoGu.

It tells the stories of six children who are living through school closures brought about by the pandemic.

The author was also inspired to write a book after the father and three family members of an Italian colleague died from COVID-19.

"He said 'My job as a teacher is to make sure that I keep giving hope to others,'" said Doucet.

"For him to have that type of resiliency wanting to push through after all that heartbreak, Elisa and I got together and said, 'We've got to do something'."

The book was also inspired from webinars he attended during the pandemic that heard from school–aged children.

"We were hearing the common theme of hope and resilience come through. And connectedness and how their stories weren't being told," said Doucet.

The book features children living on each continent, except Antarctica, and tells the story of what they are doing and how they're feeling during the pandemic.

"Obviously we couldn't touch every region, but we tried to bring out as many regions as we could,"

The children's experiences are based on stories they've heard from the real world, with one character based on his daughter.

The subject matter touches on the mundane aspects of the pandemic, such as boredom, the inspiring aspects, such as one character making PPE using a 3D printer, to even dark subjects like death and child abuse.

Hope, Where Are You? was co-written by New Brunswick teacher Armand Doucet and Mexico-based children's author Elisa Guerra. (Facebook)

"What's happening in the children's lives but also how people are showcasing hope around the world," said Doucet.

Doucet said even though the stories touch on tough subjects, they're written and illustrated to appeal to children and there are resources available to help parents and educators explain what's going on in the story to children.

The book is also being translated into more than 80 languages by volunteers.

The book is available free online but they are looking for donations for Unicef, a United Nations agency that provides developmental aid to children around the world.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

