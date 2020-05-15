N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Fredericton transit returns to normal — sort of

As businesses start to reopen, city transit services in New Brunswick's capital will get somewhat back to normal next week.

Starting Tuesday, Fredericton city transit will run hourly throughout the work week, resembling their Saturday schedule, according to Meredith Gilbert, the city's manager of transit and parking.

Buses have cut back to running every three hours during the pandemic.

"Essentially, it's similar to what we normally run on Saturdays, we just won't be offering our peak time half-hour service Monday through Friday," Gilbert said.

Buses are still limited to a maximum of nine passengers at a time.

Although it's not required, the city is urging passengers to wear a mask while using city transit.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in March, Fredericton Transit started cleaning city buses twice a day.

Plexiglass shields have also been installed to further protect drivers, as buses will begin accepting fares again.

More Saint John parks reopening this weekend

Several Saint John parks are reopening just in time for the long weekend, said Tim O'Reilly, the city's deputy commissioner of parks and recreation.

Rainbow Park Playground, Station One Skate Park, Rockwood Park Playground, Forest Hills Playground and Dominion Park Playground and Basketball Court will reopen Saturday. Shamrock Park Tennis Courts 1 to 5 and horseshoe pits will also reopen.

"The ones we are all opening are … the larger facilities of higher quality [and] the ones more typically used by the public," O'Reilly said.

Playground equipment will be sanitized with a water-bleach mixture twice daily and hand sanitizer will be provided at each of the locations. Visitors are also required to stay two metres apart.

"It is going to be quite resource-intensive in order to follow those safety guidelines, so we are starting with those few."

If people abuse the hand sanitizer or do not obey the two-metre distancing rule, O'Reilly said the parks will close again.

"It really is a partnership between the city and the public."

Several trails in Rockwood Park will be reduced to one-way traffic beginning Saturday to help encourage physical distancing.

Lily Lake Loop, Clean Air Trail, Fisher Lakes Loop, Harrigan Lake Loop will be marked with signage to indicate which direction visitors are allowed to travel.

2 active cases of COVID-19

There are 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 118 people have recovered from the disease. There are still two active cases in the province, which are both travel-related.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health

As of Thursday, more than 19,300 tests have been conducted across New Brunswick.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will provide a news briefing about the virus at 2:30 p.m.

Lobster fishery opens in northern part of the province today

The 2020 lobster fishing season for lobster fishing area 23 in northern New Brunswick opened Friday morning after a two-week delay because of COVID-19.

Licensed lobster harvesters in four zones that run from Miramichi Bay to Chaleur Bay in northeastern New Brunswick left wharfs around 6 a.m. Friday morning. (Gail Harding/CBC)

About 665 licensed lobster harvesters in four zones that run from Miramichi Bay to Chaleur Bay in northeastern New Brunswick will be allowed to leave wharfs at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Maritime Fishermen's Union president Gaëtan Robichaud said he, like many fishermen, have been busy getting their traps and boats ready for a season shortened to six weeks.

What to do if you have symptoms

