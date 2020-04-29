N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province extends state of emergency, announces no new cases

The province will be extending its state of emergency for another two weeks after no new cases have been found in the province Thursday.

"Both cabinet and the all-party cabinet committee have approved the extension," the province said in a news release issued this afternoon.

The renewed declaration contains a clause to allow drivers who need to renew their Class 5 permit to do it online starting May 21. The current photograph on a valid Class 5 driver's license will be used so that the license can be renewed.

New Brunswick has been under a state of emergency since March 19.

2 active cases of COVID-19 remain

The province has announced no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for eight days straight.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 120, with two active cases and 118 people who have recovered.

The two remaining active cases are not in the hospital and are both travel–related. As of today, more than 19,300 tests have been conducted across New Brunswick.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will provide a news briefing about the virus at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Province could open borders to Quebec as early as July

If the province can maintain the number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, Premier Blaine Higgs said it could ease border restrictions with Quebec as early as July.

"We should see further opening of activity around the borders to let people get back to what they enjoy," Higgs said during an interview with Quebec Am.

Quebec has 40,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 people have died.

Higgs has made similar comments with its neighbouring province of Prince Edward Island, which had 27 cases of COVID-19, all of which have recovered.

The province has restricted entry as part of its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Provincial enforcement officers are stationed at seven road crossings and two airports and are turning away anyone considered to be travelling for non-essential reasons.

Compliance officers check vehicles at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border near Amherst in April. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Higgs has said that the border restrictions will likely be among the last COVID-19 measures to be lifted.

"I know Quebec has been going through a tough time but we don't have the same exposure here in New Brunswick."

He said New Brunswick has been at an advantage because of its small cities and spacious population.

"It has worked in our favour."

Daycares reopen next week

Education Minister Dominic Cardy spoke at a news briefing today about the reopening of daycares.

The government announced regulated daycares can begin reopening May 19 as part of the COVID-19 recovery plan. They've been shut for everyone but essential workers since March. Some daycares laid off workers and closed completely, but others kept their employees and kept charging parents.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says reopening daycares is a risk that must be taken. (Submitted by the Government of New Brunswick)

"We have to bluntly embrace the [risk] if we're going to come out on the other side of this as a province with a functioning economy," he said at a press conference Thursday.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: