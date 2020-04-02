N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to share virus update Monday

A plan to strengthen New Brunswick's distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be announced this week, New Brunswick's education minister says.

And Dominic Cardy suggests it is designed to be used next fall if needed.

This comes after the province announced at the end of April that New Brunswick students will not be returning to the classroom until at least September.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak forced schools to close in March, students have been learning from home, with more structured lesson plans that were rolled out throughout the month of April.

However, some parents have raised concerns over a lack of technology available to students. Dominic Cardy said this will be addressed this week.

"We're going to make sure that every single student in New Brunswick has access to the internet and to technology that will allow them to work from home and continue to continue their education from home," said Cardy.

Cardy wouldn't offer specifics on the new plan, but he did say that it would help students even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

With the end of the school year approaching, Cardy said it made sense to end in-class learning early to eliminate any ambiguity for parents and students.

While the plan is to go back to schools in September, Cardy said COVID-19 likely means parents and students will have to adjust to periods of homeschooling again.

"We fully expect to go back and forth."

Premier, top doctor to address the province

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be providing a virus update at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

As of this week, the province said in a news release they would be reducing the number of news briefings from five times a week to three times a week.

Although the 118 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, Russell has been reminding New Brunswickers to remain vigilant — especially as the weather warms up.

"As we begin the third week of no new COVID-19 cases, I recognize families want to get outside and spend more time together," Russell said in a news release over the weekend.

"But it is crucial that everyone adheres to the rule about two households bubbling only with each other. Also, when outside, it is important to continue to practise physical distancing."

What to do if you have symptoms

