N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health to hold news briefing Thursday

New Brunswick Public Health will hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday, its fourth this week.

Dr. Jennifer Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs will be speaking with reporters at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

The province held daily briefings when the pandemic arrived in early March, but they became rare when case numbers continued to drop over the summer.

As case numbers have picked up again over the past few weeks, so has government communication with the public.

Russell announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the province now has 94 active cases.

Russell asks New Brunswickers to 'have a plan' to isolate

These include two cases in the Saint John region, one person in their 50s and another person in their 70s. Both are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

The third case is someone in their 30s in the Bathurst region. This case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

One person remains in hospital.

COVID forces curtain to open on virtual stage

The Capitol Theatre in Moncton insists the show must go, despite COVID-19.

Kim Rayworth, the theatre's managing director, said virtual performances have been set for the Christmas season.

Some of those performances include A Down Home Christmas with Tomato/Tomato and Noël with Les Muses next month.

The Capitol is partnering with three other theatres in the province to showcase four solo performances simultaneously in the new year.

The partnership is with the University of Moncton, the Monument-Lefebvre Theatre and the Dieppe Arts and Culture Centre, in collaboration with Coup de cœur francophone.

Potential public exposure warnings for Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton

New Brunswick Public Health has warned of the following possible exposures to COVID-19 in Moncton and Saint John, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.

Anyone who visited these places during the identified times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who develops any COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online to schedule a test.

Fredericton area

The Snooty Fox on Nov. 18 and 19, 66 Regent St., between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 19 while on these flights:

Air Canada Flight 178 – from Edmonton to Toronto arrived at 5:58 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 404– from Toronto to Montreal arrived at 10:16 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton arrived at 4:17 p.m.

Saint John area

Vito's Restaurant on Nov. 16, 111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Rothesay Route 1 Big Stop Restaurant on Nov. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. (2870 Route 1, Rothesay).



on Nov. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. (2870 Route 1, Rothesay). Pub Down Under on Nov. 14, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (400 Main St., Saint John)



on Nov. 14, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (400 Main St., Saint John) Fish & Brew on Nov. 14 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (800 Fairville Blvd., Saint John)



on Nov. 14 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (800 Fairville Blvd., Saint John) Cora Breakfast and Lunch on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John). Goodlife Fitness McAllister Place on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John). NBCC Grandview campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John).



campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John). Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay)

on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay) Let's Hummus at 44 Water St. between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Eighty-Three Bar Arcade at 43 Princess St. on Nov. 14 between midnight and 2 a.m.

Callie's Pub at 2 Princess St. on Nov. 14 between midnight and 2 a.m.

O'Leary's Pub at 46 Princess St. on Nov. 14 between midnight and 2 a.m.

Five and Dime Bar at 34 Grannan St. on Nov. 14, between 12:30 to 2:30 a.m

Freddie's Pizza at 27 Charlotte St. on Nov. 14, between 2:30 to 3 a.m.

Big Tide Brewing Company at 47 Princess St. on Nov. 16, between 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Java Moose at 84 Prince William St. Nov. 16, between 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Rocky's Sports Bar at 7 Market Square on Nov. 13, between 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Potential public exposure was also reported on Nov. 14 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Moncton

RD Maclean Co. Ltd. on Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at 200 St. George St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness on Nov. 21 at 555 Dieppe Blvd, Dieppe, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Fit 4 Les s at 165 Main St. on Nov. 6-12, at various times between 5 p.m. and midnight. Full list on Public Health website.

GoodLife Fitness at Moncton Junction Village Gym on Nov. 6, between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Potential public exposure was also reported on Nov. 9, between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Aldo Shoes at Moncton Champlain Mall on Nov. 6-10 at various times between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

on Nov. 6-10 at various times between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. CEPS Louis-J. Robichaud fitness room at 40 Antonine-Maillet Ave. on Nov. 6, 9, 10 and 12 at various times in the evening from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tandoori Zaika Cuisine and Bar at 196 Robinson St. on Nov. 8, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Keg Steakhouse and Bar at 576 Main St. on Nov. 17, between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 8954 on Nov. 15 from Winnipeg to Toronto, arrived at 8:16 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 15 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:43 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 0992 on Nov. 7 from Mexico City to Toronto, arrived at 7:20 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 7 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:43 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: