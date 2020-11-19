N.B. COVID-19 roundup: You may need to wear that mask until summer — or longer

Life will return back to normal once 75 per cent of the population receives the Pfizer vaccine. And that won't be for another year at least, says an epidemiologist who has been following New Brunswick's experience with the illness.

But that doesn't mean the COVID-19 virus won't exist.

"It doesn't mean people won't catch it, but it won't spread so much person to person," said Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist with the University of Toronto.

The first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at the Miramichi Regional Hospital on Tuesday

The doses will be administered to members of priority groups this weekend at an immunization clinic at the hospital.

Among the first recipients will be health care staff from around the province who will have to travel to Miramichi. Others will be residents of two Shannex nursing homes in Miramichi.

Epidemiologist Colin Furness with the University of Toronto is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep their bubbles small throughout the Christmas season. This will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui/CBC News)

But there are still a lot of questions surrounding the new vaccine.

It's not approved for kids. And researchers don't know if the vaccine prevents disease or getting sick from it.

"If you're exposed to COVID after you've been vaccinated, you'll still get infected. The virus doesn't know any better." he said.

"And your body will clear it very quickly … during those couple days you might be contagious. We don't know."

So what does this mean for New Brunswickers?

Furness said they should expect to wear their masks for six months at the earliest.

COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech arrives at Miramichi Regional Hospital Power and Politics Video 0:54 A batch of 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at the Miramichi Regional Hospital, where it will be stored at -80 C. 0:54

"You need to get used to wearing that mask until summertime at least."

He said regular shopping without lengthy lines could come as early as June — when the virus tends to retreat because of the heat. And seniors could gather as early as March because they're high on the priority list to get the vaccine.

"This has been really tough on seniors," he said. "That would be a great milestone."

And he's not entirely optimistic large gatherings like festivals and concerts will be able to happen by next summer.

"I would think in a year from now, that ought to be OK, but this is of course all speculation,"

How New Brunswickers should treat Christmas

As Christmas nears, New Brunswickers don't need to lock themselves in their basements.

"I don't think that's reasonable for New Brunswick," said Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist with the University of Toronto.

But he is saying we need to limit the number of people we come into contact with.

He's recommending New Brunswickers keep their bubbles small this holiday season.

"It's less risky when you see the same people over and over."

And he guarantees there will be a rise in COVID-19 cases after university students return to school after being home for the holidays because "COVID will move."

"There's a mathematical relationship," he said. "The more population mixing … the greater risk of spread."

47 active cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick has one new confirmed case of COVID-19, a person in their 40s in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, Public Health announced Tuesday.

The individual is self-isolating and the case is under investigation.

The one new case of COVID-19 confirmed Tuesday brings the total active cases in the province to 47. (CBC)

The Edmundston region remains at the orange level of COVID-19 recovery, while the rest of the province is at the less restrictive yellow level.

New Brunswick has 47 active cases of the respiratory disease. Three people are in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

Since March, New Brunswick has seen a total of 559 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eight people have died from the virus and 503 people have recovered.

Exposure notification

Public Health added three new flights Friday to its list of possible exposures. A person who has tested positive may have been infectious while travelling on Dec. 4 on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8372 from Fort McMurray to Calgary.

Air Canada Flight 144 from Calgary to Toronto.

Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton.

Anyone who travelled on these flights should "continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick," the advisory said.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: