N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Northern part of the province more at risk, researcher says

Researchers at the University of New Brunswick say people living in the northern part of the province are more vulnerable to negative outcomes from COVID-19.

The researchers's examined COVID-19 risk indicators that could help with community planning and recovery efforts, said Sandra Magalhaes, lead researcher at the New Brunswick Institute for Research, Data and Training at UNB.

"The goal really was to increase awareness of our research to be able to engage with different groups to identity what are their priorities," said Magalhaes said.

The researchers made three findings:

Nearly one in every five adults in northern New Brunswick has two or more relevant health conditions that increase the risk of negative outcomes connected to COVID-19.

In Northern New Brunswick, there is a greater proportion of people who have been hospitalized because of a mental health condition in the last 10 years.

People over 65 are living alone in 20 to 22 per cent of houses, compared with about 15 per cent in the urban cores of Fredericton and Moncton.

Magalhaes said that for seniors, living alone during the pandemic can lead to feelings of social isolation and a difficulty accessing essential services as physical distancing rules continue.

In southern New Brunswick, such isolation was less common, although Minto, about 50 kilometres northeast of Fredericton, also has a large proportion of seniors living alone.

The researchers also looked at people with existing health problems, including mental health issues.

"In bracing for future months, we aim to understand which groups may be more vulnerable to negative physical consequences of COVID-19 and may thus require additional resources and support in these challenging times."

Magalhaes said more information should help government better allocate money to areas where the help is needed most. It will also help the two regional health authorities and community organizations plan.

The second part of this report is expected to be published in early 2021.

Mask exemption protocols unclear to people with disabilities

The chair of the Premier's Council on Disabilities says he's trying to clarify the protocols for people who have medical exemptions from mandatory mask rules.

Randy Dickinson was responding Friday to concerns expressed by a Moncton mother, who has been refused entry to her local grocery store when with her 16-year-old son Jayden Moore, who has been exempted from wearing a mask.

Earlier this week, Christine Roberts said Jayden got a doctor's note for an exemption because he's been diagnosed as moderate to high-functioning on the autism spectrum, with sensory processing disorder and high anxiety.

Christine Roberts and her son Jayden Moore, seen here at the Moncton Geekfest last fall, are struggling because store owners refuse to let the 16-year-old inside their business, even though he's medically exempt from wearing a mask. (Submitted by Christine Roberts)

Dickinson said he's had difficulty getting clear information about the mask exemption on behalf of people with disabilities and their caregivers.

"There's no clear protocol that I can find to let people know how they go about confirming that they qualify for the so-called exemption and more importantly, when people are out and about in the community," he said.

Randy Dickinson, chair of the Premier's Council on Disabilities, says he's had difficulty getting clear information on what people with mask exemptions should do to show it. (Submitted/Randy Dickinson)

"Should there be some kind of ID card or something that they could carry in their wallet?"

Dickinson said he plans to pursue the issue further with New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

He's also calling on eighbours and family members to do what they can to support people with disabilities during the pandemic, such as by offering to deliver groceries or providing respite care.

111 active cases of COVID-19

There wee 111 active cases of the respiratory virus in New Brunswick, as of Thursday, when six new cases were announced.

COVID-19 case numbers in New Brunswick as of Thursday, Dec. 3. (CBC News)

The cases included one in the Moncton region, three in the Saint John region, and two in the Fredericton region, which are all in the orange phase of recovery.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, says officials will be doing a risk assessment on Sunday for the Fredericton and Moncton regions to determine if they can be moved ahead to the less restrictive yellow phase, where four health zones are already.

New Brunswick has reported 520 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

Potential public exposure warnings for Saint John, Moncton

Public Health has warned of the following possible exposures to the virus in the Saint John and Moncton areas, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.

Saint John area

Churchill's Pub on Nov. 20, at 8 Grannan St., between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saint John.

on Nov. 20, at 8 Grannan St., between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saint John. Picaroons on Nov. 21, at 30 Canterbury St., between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Saint John.

on Nov. 21, at 30 Canterbury St., between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Saint John. Thandi's Restaurant on Nov. 21 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. 33 Canterbury St., Saint John

on Nov. 21 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. 33 Canterbury St., Saint John Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., 47 Clark Rd., Rothesay

Moncton

GoodLife Fitness on Nov. 21 at 555 Dieppe Blvd, Dieppe, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 8372 on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m

on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m Air Canada Flight 144 on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m.

on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 28 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 178 on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m. Air Canada Flight 404 on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8902 on Nov. 19 from Montreal to Moncton, arrived at 4:17 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: