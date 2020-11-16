A third case of COVID-19 has turned up at the University of Moncton.

The university sent an email to students and staff on Monday confirming the latest case of the respiratory virus.

The university said the recent case poses a low-risk to the campus community, and New Brunswick Public Health has already been in contact with individuals who were in close contact with the individual.

"If Public Health hasn't contacted you directly, you don't need to take those extra precautions," the email said in French.

The individual is in isolation.

Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Moncton region on Monday. Both cases involve individuals in their 20s.

Current cases in New Brunswick as of Monday, Nov. 30. (CBC News)

Last month, an employee at the University of Moncton's campus tested positive for COVID-19. That individual also posed a low risk to the campus community.

6 new active cases

New Brunswick Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases to 120.

So far, New Brunswick has had 501 cases during the pandemic and seven deaths.

Potential public exposure warnings for Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton

New Brunswick Public Health has warned of the following possible exposures to COVID-19 in Moncton and Saint John, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.

Anyone who visited these places during the identified times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who develops any COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online to schedule a test.

Fredericton area

The Snooty Fox on Nov. 18 and 19, 66 Regent St., between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ​​​​​​

on Nov. 18 and 19, 66 Regent St., between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ​​​​​​ GoodLife Fitness Fredericton on Nov. 18 at 1174 Prospect St. between 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

on Nov. 18 at 1174 Prospect St. between 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. The YMCA of Fredericton on Nov. 17 at 570 York St. throughout the evening.

Saint John area

Vito's Restaurant on Nov. 16, 111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John). Goodlife Fitness McAllister Place on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John). NBCC Grandview campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John).



campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John). Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay)

on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay) Big Tide Brewing Company at 47 Princess St. on Nov. 16, between 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Java Moose at 84 Prince William St. Nov. 16, between 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Flights into Saint John:

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8421 on Nov. 17 and 18 from Kelowna to Vancouver, arrived at 8 p.m.



on Nov. 17 and 18 from Kelowna to Vancouver, arrived at 8 p.m. Air Canada Flight 314 on Nov. 17 and 18 from Vancouver to Montreal, arrived at 07:11 a.m.



on Nov. 17 and 18 from Vancouver to Montreal, arrived at 07:11 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8792 on Nov. 17 and 18, from Montreal to Saint John arrived at 9:22 p.m.

Moncton

RD Maclean Co. Ltd. on Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at 200 St. George St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness on Nov. 21 at 555 Dieppe Blvd, Dieppe, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Keg Steakhouse and Bar at 576 Main St. on Nov. 17, between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 178 on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m. Air Canada Flight 404 on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8902 on Nov. 19 from Montreal to Moncton, arrived at 4:17 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: