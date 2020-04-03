N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Cases likely to peak soon, epidemiologist says

An infection control epidemiologist says New Brunswick could be on the verge of peaking in COVID-19 cases.

Colin Furness, a professor at the University of Toronto, said New Brunswick is managing to flatten its curve "incredibly well," but the province will likely see some deaths related to the virus.

"When death starts to happen and the proportion of cases that end up in deaths goes up, that means you're getting toward the end," Furness said.

There's a lot of confusion about face masks now. Here are your top questions answered by chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell. 4:39

But New Brunswick could be unique, in that it has managed to avoid community spread relatively well, he said.

"It looks like you're through the peak and that you never got high community spread. And that although you can expect to see a few deaths, it's not going to be anywhere near what the provincial modelling numbers were saying last week."

The government released its COVID-19 projections last week, predicting between 550 and 1,750 people could die in the next 18 to 24 months.

Between 15 and 132 people could die this month alone, the projections suggested.

What happens over the next month will depend on how well the province restricts travel.

In the large-impact scenario, New Brunswick could experience up to 132 deaths by the end of April. (Government of New Brunswick)

"How New Brunswick handles new cases coming into [the province], I think is the big determinant," he said.

But Furness also said it's difficult for Canada, or any country, to determine how low numbers need to be so governments can lift restrictions.

The acute care hospitalizations, illustrated here, and other projections, show potential outcomes up to April 30, beyond which the government says modelling become less reliable. (Government of New Brunswick)

About one-third of all cases never show symptoms, which makes it difficult to know when it's safe to ease emergency measures.

"It's cause for concern that we're testing in a way that doesn't match the way the virus works."

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Province has 116 cases of COVID-19

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will give their regular briefing on COVID-19 today at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

The province reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number to 116, including 74 recoveries.

Premier Blaine Higgs said a total of 17 tickets were issued over the past week to people not complying with the province's emergency order. (Submitted by the Government of New Brunswick)

Of the 116 cases, 66 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, seven are the result of community transmission and seven remain under investigation.

During the pandemic, 12 people have been hospitalized and seven have been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

Why Saint John reinstated bus and parking fees

The City of Saint John says it has been forced to reinstate bus fares and parking regulations, after they were suspended last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Don Darling said Tuesday that bus fares had to be reintroduced because the city's financial situation is impossible to maintain otherwise.

"Fare collection was suspended because we didn't have a mechanism to collect it in a safe way," Darling said.

Beginning Tuesday, bus fares will be collected through Plexiglas barriers.

"We simply cannot afford to not collect some level of fare for the bus," Darling said.

Potential financial losses from transit alone would have reached up to $1 million if the fare had continued to be free.

Plexiglas barriers are still being installed on all city buses. On buses with barriers, passengers must enter through the front door to pay the fare.

There are 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. (CBC)

Passengers are not required to pay a fare on the buses that don't have Plexiglas. On those buses, passengers should enter through the rear door.

March bus passes are valid for the month of April.

The Saint John Parking Commission has started enforcing on and off street parking regulations, including alternate-side parking, accessible parking, and monthly parking.

Market Square and Peel Plaza are operational and fee collection has also resumed.

Students transitioning to online learning

Teachers are reaching out to students this week to lay out the final 10 weeks of classes, if they haven't already.

The Anglophone West School District conducted a telephone survey to find out how many students don't have access to reliable technology or stable internet for online learning. About 200 of the 8,600 people who responded don't have adequate access.

David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, said the district will stay in touch with those students over the phone.

He said he has been working on preparations for online coursework with teachers and collaborating with other superintendents.

"We're ready to roll ahead with that continuity of learning and looking forward to it," McTimoney said.

"We want to make sure students aren't disadvantaged when it comes to rolling out [the work]."

What to do if you have symptoms?

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, a new or worsening cough, and breathlessness, as well as sore throat, headache and runny nose. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: