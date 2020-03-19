The Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc Airport is reporting a sixth flight where passengers are suspected of being at risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Air Canada flight 8900 from Montreal arrived at the Moncton airport on March 16 at 10:12 a.m., according to a news release Tuesday.

The flight has not been mentioned at any of the daily news briefings with Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

The Greater Moncton Airport Authority said it is continuing to monitor developments of the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will speak to reporters at 2:30 p.m.

The authority said it is aware of six people who have now tested positive for COVID-19 who passed through the airport, including at least two people from Prince Edward Island.

Flights where passengers could've been put at risk include: ​​

Sunwing Flight WG445 arriving to Moncton on March 20 from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Air Transat Flight TS2653 arriving to Moncton on March 18 from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Air Canada Flight AC7518 arriving to Moncton on March 18 from Toronto.

WestJet flight 3456 arriving to Moncton March 16 from Toronto.

WestJet flight 3440 arriving to Moncton on March 8 from Toronto.

Last week, Russell said there was a COVID-19 case connected to Sunwing flight 169 from Punta Cana to Fredericton on March 18.

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone on one of those flights is urged to self-isolate for 14 days and should call 811 if they develop symptoms.

70 cases across the province

There were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, bringing the province's total to 70 as of Tuesday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said people shouldn't be lulled into complacency when she doesn't report a high increase in cases at her daily briefing and should continue to stay home.

She and Premier Blaine Higgs will speak to reporters today in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m.

Renovation still ongoing at Fredericton International Airport

Construction at the Fredericton International Airport could see potential impact with supplies coming in from other provinces.

"We're expecting to have some challenges there," said Johanne Gallant, CEO and president of the airport authority.

The renovation project, which started almost two years ago, is ongoing.

"That's a closed site so the mingling between our employees and the construction workers, that has completely stopped over a few weeks ago," said Gallant.

The airport changes are expected to include more ticket counters, a larger kitchen, renovated washrooms, a children's play area, more seating and more energy-efficient geothermal heating.

The Fredericton airport has been operating above capacity for almost a decade.

The airport hasn't laid anyone off during the outbreak, but Gallant said it's been "very quiet."

The airport is looking at a 70 per cent loss in revenue for the year and Gallant is hoping the federal government will step in to help.

"This is a huge impact for all airports across the nation and all over the world."

JDI donates $1 million to food banks

J.D. Irving Ltd. has announced it will donate $1 million to the Food Depot Alimentaire, which supplies food banks in southeastern New Brunswick.

The company said the donation would help offset the growing demand on New Brunswick's network of 60 food banks across the province because of the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"J.D. Irving has been a strong community partner of the Food Depot Alimentaire over the past number of years with both food and funding support," said Dale Hicks, president of Food Depot Alimentaire.

"This significant donation, at an unprecedented time in our history, is a testament to their continued support of our programs and those New Brunswickers who benefit from this generosity through local food banks."

While many food banks have lost their ability to raise money, it is anticipated there will be a 50 per cent increase in the meals the Food Depot Alimentaire will need to provide across New Brunswick.

What to do if you have symptoms?

