N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Phone line to be set up for people not heeding government orders

The government is expected to have a phone line and email set up today for people seeking advice on how to help family members and neighbours comply with the state of emergency orders.

The phone line was supposed to be available on Sunday but the start day was moved to Monday. The line didn't appear to have been set up in the morning.

As of Sunday, there were still 17 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including eight confirmed cases and nine presumptive. According to the government website, 947 tests have come back negative.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 20s flew from Toronto to Moncton on March 16. It was the WestJet 3456 flight, which departed from Toronto at 8:35 a.m. and arrived in Moncton at 12:05 p.m. P.E.I. had three cases

All people who were on that flight have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

Premier to speak with reporters

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will speak to reporters at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

They did not hold a news conference to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday.

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Shelters prepare for spike in domestic violence

Many people in New Brunswick are hunkering down and staying safe inside their homes.

For some, staying inside the home isn't safe.

"We see a lot of people talking right now about the pandemic and how we're really fortunate that we have homes to be in, and that we have the basic necessities of life, but for victims it's a prison," said Kristal LeBlanc, executive director at the Beausejour Family Crisis Resource.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, has emphasized the importance of people taking care of themselves during this stressful time by eating healthy, exercising and getting enough sleep. (Photo: Mike Heenan/CBC)

Domestic violence centres are adjusting their approach to helping survivors of domestic abuse by offering services over the phone or through texting.

Advocacy groups are warning the number of assaults could rise during the pandemic, and shelters are preparing for an increase in demand.

Since many shelters rely on fundraising events, which have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, LeBlanc is worried about having enough money to meet an increased demand.

The section of Sobeys where customers can buy items in bulk is covered in plastic to prevent people from purchasing them. (Maria Burgos/CBC News)

For those experiencing domestic violence, LeBlanc recommends finding a safe space in the home and using their phone to reach out to the local domestic violence shelter.

Guards posted at some open stores

A security guard stands by the doors at Shoppers Drug Mart, counting the number of customers coming into the store at one time. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

Stores like Costco and Shoppers Drug Mart in Fredericton have security guards standing outside, limiting the number of people inside at one time.

Customers are asked to wait outside and wait their turn.

Staying inside could ward off stiffer rules

Emergency measures organizations across the province are reminding people to physically keep their distance from others.

Conrad Landry, the incident commander for Moncton's Emergency Measures Organization, said he feels most residents are heeding government 's call to stay indoors.

"Today is going to be the biggest test," Landry said.

"We don't want to go to the level of starting to report people and sending the police and giving fines and charges."

New Brunswick has not yet instituted a curfew or a ban on going for a walk outside, as other cities and countries have.

Filing court documents

The Court of Queen's Bench is making changes to how it accepts filing documents for cases during COVID-19.

Documents can be sent by mail, courier, fax, electronic filing by email, or by leaving the documents in a secure box at the courthouse.

All payments must be made by credit card by calling the office.

Anyone having to file petitions or applications for divorce and actions related to it and bankruptcy documents will also have to follow the same guidelines or leave the documents in a secured box at the justice building in Fredericton.

Tracey K. DeWare, chief justice of the Court of Queen's Bench, said the processing of court documents may take longer than usual because the courts are operating with a reduced staff.

The change is effective immediately.

The court had already postponed all jury trials because of the outbreak.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness. In this case, residents should:

Stay at home.

Immediately call Tele-Care 811.

Describe symptoms and travel history.

Follow instructions carefully.

Remember the self-assessment tool

A new link that offers a COVID-19 self-assessment tool has been added to the Department of Health's website.

The assessment tool has three parts with different coloured flags for the degree of symptoms:

Red: Need help now

Yellow: Need help soon

Green: You can do the care at home.

Each category asks you to respond to a series of self-assessment questions and then act based on the answers. This will help New Brunswickers determine if they should call the 811 line. This will also help reduce the volume of calls.