N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Premier Higgs provides update on the coronavirus

Two major grocery store chains are taking steps to protect their employees from the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release, Sobeys said it is starting to install plexiglass cashier shields in all of its stores.

Staff have been ordered to wash their hands every 15 minutes and cashiers will wipe down common areas more often.

Store hours have also been reduced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first hour of opening is dedicated to allow seniors to shop.

Most businesses have closed across New Brunswick, including The Abbey Café & Gallery in Fredericton. (Photo: Mike Heenan/CBC News)

The reduced hours will allow Sobeys staff to have more time to sanitize stores and restock shelves.

Loblaw stores have also reduced their hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the first hour dedicated to seniors and those with disabilities.

An employee pushes a cart filled with products inside the Walmart in Fredericton. (Photo: Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

Loblaws will also begin to reduce the number of people in the stores at the busiest times.

Both grocery stores have stopped selling bulk baked goods and bulk items and tried to limit purchases of some items.

Meanwhile, independent grocery stores like Victory Meat Market in downtown Fredericton are still open, but cashiers are wearing masks and gloves.

The Regent Mall parking lot in Fredericton on Friday. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

Restaurants like the Snooty Fox and Cora's in Fredericton are closed until further notice, as required by the emergency declaration. Chess Piece, a local café in Fredericton is still open to customers for takeout.

Premier to update residents over outbreak

New Brunswick has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, giving the government broad powers to enforce business closures and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases has jumped to seven, and the number of probable cases stands at four. No one has been hospitalized.

Wondering what the NB COVID-19 testing centres are like? Horizon Health has created a virtual tour. 0:53

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be speaking with reporters at a news conference in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m.

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Daycares

The Department of Education has announced it will cover child-care fees for anyone who has lost their income because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter to parents, Education Minister Dominic Cardy, said day-care centres who have laid off their employees cannot charge parents. But if a centre has not laid off their staff, parents will have to pay to ensure a place is reserved for their child.

He also said that parents who are essential service workers won't have to pay double fees for childcare services, "even if you are paying to reserve a space at your usual childcare facility but have your child attending one of the emergency child-care facilities."

What does testing look like?

COVID-19 test samples are sent to the Georges-.L.-Dumont Hospital lab for confirmation of the results.

At the same time, the lab would package part of the sample and send it to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, Canada's only Level-4 virology facility. The Winnipeg lab is equipped to work with the most serious and deadly human and animal diseases, such as Ebola.

It's also one of only a handful in North America capable of handling dangerous pathogens.

The Moncton hospital has been processing around 100 tests over the last week, according to Dr. Richard Garceau, a microbiologist and an infectious diseases specialist at the hospital.

Tony's Music Box in Fredericton says it's still able to receive shipments. (Photo: Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

The hospital hasn't run into any backlogs yet, but Dr. Garceau expects the number of testing requests to climb.

"We've seen a major increase in testing since the past seven days," Dr. Garceau said.

What if you've been laid off?

Earlier this week, the federal government announced it would provide an $82-million aid package to help workers and businesses to cope with COVID-19.

The announcement also included two new national benefits that those who aren't eligible for regular employment insurance can apply for beginning April.

The Emergency Care Benefit is for people who are self-employed or gig workers. It pays up to 15 weeks of benefits at a maximum of $450 per week, administered by the Canadian Revenue Agency.

The Emergency Support Benefit provides up to $5 billion in support for unemployed workers who aren't eligible for EI.

The emergency benefits will be made available in April for those who don't qualify for EI.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. With any of these, residents should: