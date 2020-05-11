Case of COVID-19 in Campbellton region ends N.B.'s 2-week streak of no new cases

Public health has announced one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, halting the province's two-week streak of having no one testing positive for the respiratory illness.

An individual under the age of 19 in Zone 5, which is the Campbellton region, has tested positive, the department said in a news release Thursday.

Public Health is investigating the case, according to the government's website.

There have now been 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, but 120 of those patients have recovered. There are no COVID cases in hospital.

To date, 21,474 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

I was was pleased to meet with EMO staff & express my gratitude for their hard work during both the pandemic, & mitigating the threat of flooding this season. Many of these staff have been working over 106 days; that is the longest continuous operations in NBEMO history. <a href="https://t.co/LeiR8tm79d">pic.twitter.com/LeiR8tm79d</a> —@BlaineHiggs

The new case comes a day before the province plans to move into the third stage of its COVID-19 recovery plan, also known as the yellow stage.

So far, New Brunswick has been leading other provinces in minimizing the number of cases.

What does the yellow phase include?

Premier Blaine Higgs and Jennifer Russell, the chief medical health officer, will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday to explain how the next phase of recovery is expected to unfold.

The province is now in phase two, also known as the orange phase, which has been aimed at reopening businesses and activities, while still trying to prevent transmission of the virus.

According to the government website, the next phase would include:

Family and friends bubble

Gatherings with physical distancing of 50 or fewer

Increase in elective surgeries and other non-emergency health care services

Non-regulated health professionals/businesses

Personal services businesses

Swimming pools, saunas and water parks

Gyms, yoga and dance studios

Rinks and indoor recreational facilities

Pool halls and bowling alleys

Low-contact team sports

"As we continue to move through the phases of our recovery plan, it is important to remember COVID-19 still poses a risk to our communities," Higgs said at a briefing this week.

Keeping borders closed

Although the province might be easing more restrictions, Higgs has been adamant on keeping New Brunswick borders closed.

Hundreds of people separated by the New Brunswick-Quebec border marched against New Brunswick's travel restrictions over the weekend.

But the province has said all unnecessary travel into New Brunswick is prohibited and peace officers are authorized to turn visitors away when they attempt to enter.

"It is our main line of defence so we need to be sure that we're doing it properly," Higgs said.