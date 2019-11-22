Heftier fines for not following COVID-19 orders expected on agenda when House sits Friday

The New Brunswick legislature will sit on Friday for the first time since it adjourned because of COVID-19 a month ago.

Speaker Daniel Guitard sent out a notice Tuesday afternoon that the House would sit at 11 a.m. on Friday "for the purpose of transacting its business."

"I have now consulted with the Government and Opposition House Leaders and am satisfied that the public interest requires that the House should now meet," it said.

The notice did not say what was on the agenda, but Liberal House leader Guy Arseneault said he's been told there will be amendments to the Emergency Measures Act to increase fines for people who violate physical distancing rules.

Speaker Daniel Guitard issued a notice Tuesday the House is to sit Friday morning. (Government of New Brunswick)

Another amendment to that act would extend some timelines for courts and tribunals, though Arseneault said he was not familiar with the details yet.

Another bill would amend the Employment Standards Act to protect employees who are required to self-isolate or stay home to care for family members with COVID-19.

MLAs were last in the chamber March 17 when a skeleton group voted to dispense with normal procedure and hurriedly passed legislation to postpone municipal elections and two provincial byelections.

Only 14 MLAs, including the Speaker, are needed to pass legislation under the chamber's rules.

On March 17, many members sat in desks other than their own to follow physical distancing guidelines, and they dropped routine business such as question period and member statements.

Arseneault said Friday's sitting will follow the same practice, though Green Leader David Coon said he hoped question period could take place.

Liberal MLA Guy Arseneault said the provincial government is expected to introduce legislative amendments as part its COVID-19 response. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Arseneault said the three opposition parties will be briefed and allowed to ask questions about the legislation ahead of time so that things can move quickly.

The Liberal, Green and People's Alliance leaders have been part of an all-party cabinet committee along with Premier Blaine Higgs and several key Progressive Conservative government cabinet ministers.

The committee has been consulted on all of the government's major pandemic measures

The one-hour sitting on March 17 came after a dramatic day on March 13, when MLAs agreed to bypass regular procedure to finish debating the provincial budget and pass it, along with two carbon-tax bills, in less than 18 minutes.