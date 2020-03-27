New Brunswick sees the largest increase to date in COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The province announced 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 66.

In a news release Sunday, the province said two people have recovered from the illness, and they are conducting "further analysis" to find more details about the new cases "including whether community transmission has occurred."

In a statement, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said her recommendations haven't changed: people should keep frequently washing their hands and staying at home.

"Only go out for essential services like buying food, getting prescriptions, or attending medical appointments, and return home immediately after," she said.

"It is important to continue to practice physical distancing. These practices will save lives."

This is the list of cases and where they are located:

Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 17

Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 15

Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 23

Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 4

Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 7

Province asks low-income seniors to apply for benefit online, by mail

New Brunswick's low-income seniors are encouraged to apply for their $400 benefit online or through the mail this year.

In a press release Sunday, the province said applications for the 2020 Low-income Seniors' Benefit will be posted online on April 1.

Because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the release says New Brunswickwers are "strongly encouraged" to apply online, and applications forms will not be available at Service New Brunswick Centres.

Instead, people can apply online or print the application and mail it to Finance and Treasury Board.

The deadline for the application is Dec. 31, 2020. More information is available from Finance and Treasury Board, Revenue Administration Division, at 1-800-669-7070.