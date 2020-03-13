What's cancelled in N.B. because of COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide has led the New Brunswick Health Department to recommend postponing or cancelling events involving more than 150 people. Here is a list of postponements and cancellations so far.

Provincewide

All ringette programming has been suspended in New Brunswick until further notice, including the U-9/U-10 Provincial Jamboree and Competitive Provincial Championships in Moncton.

Hockey Canada has cancelled the rest of the season, which means there will be no more minor hockey played.

Special Olympics NB has suspended all community weekly training, competitions and fundraising events until March 31. It will re-evaluate the situation then.

New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench has suspended jury trials between now and May 12.

Sistema NB Richibucto Centre performances at nursing home in Rexton, Bouctouche and Saint-Louis will be rescheduled for later this year.

Provincial Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Campbellton has been cancelled.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has suspended play for the rest of the season and all hockey activity until further notice.

Harlem Globetrotters games scheduled for Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton are still up in the air, pending a decision next week.

Fredericton

The Fredericton District Soccer Association has suspended all activities until further notice.

RBC Training Ground has decided to suspend the six remaining 2020 RBC Training Ground qualifying events, one of which was taking place in Fredericton.

The International Humanitarian Law conference, hosted by the Canadian Red Cross and scheduled for Friday at UNB in Fredericton, has been postponed.

Fredericton ITF Challenger, a tennis event scheduled for next week, is cancelled.

Saturday's 11th annual Four Leaf Formal at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Fredericton has been postponed.

The CCAA volleyball nationals will still take place in Fredericton but no fans are allowed in the arena.

The 2020 Junior East Wheelchair Basketball Championship has been cancelled.

Regent Mall has suspended use of strollers, wheelchairs, walkers and shopping caddies, has removed food court trays and closed the children's play area.

The Luxor Shriners pancake breakfast and Kings Landing's annual sugar bush, which was scheduled to take place March 14 and 15, has been cancelled.

St. Thomas University's and the University of New Brunswick's Ticket to Diversity: Together We Act multicultural event, scheduled to take place March 14, has been cancelled.

Saint John

New Brunswick Youth Orchestra's finale concert, scheduled for March 15 at the Imperial Theatre, has been cancelled.

The Saint John Home Show, scheduled for March 13-15, has been postponed.

McAllister Mall has suspended its wheelchair and stroller loan program, use of food trays.

The Saint John Wine Fair scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled.

The Scooby Doo Live Show has been postponed until Oct. 28.

The 3rd annual Harm Reduction Symposium at the Saint John Regional Hospital, scheduled for March 27 and 28, has been cancelled.

James Mullinger's comedy show scheduled for March 14 at the Imperial Theatre has been postponed until June 12.

The Canadian Masters Curling Championship in Rothesay and Saint John, scheduled to take place March 29 to April 5, has been cancelled.

Moncton

YWCA Moncton, YW Margie's Early Learning Centre and YW Académie Des Amis/Friends Academy is closed March 13.

The Capitol Theatre is postponing or cancelling its upcoming events. Ticket holders will be notified and further information will be shared once available.

The Greater Moncton Home Show has cancelled events scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22 at the Moncton Coliseum.

YMCA of Greater Moncton has cancelled swim and gym sessions in Early Learning Centres.

YMCA Battle of the Brains, originally planned for Saturday, is postponed until Oct. 17.

Archdiocese of Moncton has cancelled catechism classes.

Moncton RV Show, which was set to take place from March 12 to 15 at the Moncton Coliseum, has been cancelled.

The Moncton Market has been cancelled for March 14.

Nigadoo

Soccer New Brunswick U15-U18 training scheduled for this weekend in Nigadoo is being postponed.

St. Stephen