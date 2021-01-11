N.B. COVID-19 roundup: New case confirmed at Dalhousie high school

A school in northern New Brunswick is the latest to confirm a case of COVID-19.

As a preventive measure, École Au quatre vents in Dalhousie said on its Facebook page that students will be learning virtually on Monday.

"We will inform you on the situation throughout the day," the high school said in French.

The case was confirmed Saturday.

Meanwhile, cases were also announced at Woodstock schools over the weekend — three cases at Woodstock High School and one at Townsview School.

As a result, more than 1,000 students in the Woodstock area were self-isolating over the weekend. That was lifted late Sunday evening, but students will be learning from home until at least Friday.

Contact tracing is also underway in the Campbellton region after two schools confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

One case was confirmed at both Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie and Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton, according to Public Health.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said Public Health is focused on reducing transmission of COVID-19 in the Woodstock area. (Government of New Brunswick)

In the case of the Campbellton-area schools, only those contacted by Public Health will need to self-isolate.

Garderie Tic Tac Toe, a Dalhousie daycare centre, also reported one case.

5 cases confirmed at Tobique First Nation

Tobique First Nation near Perth-Andover has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, the chief says.

The First Nation moved itself into the red phase on Friday after reports of two cases of the virus were confirmed.

"Everybody has done a good job following the rules and everybody knows how serious it is," said Chief Ross Perley.

"We're sticking together as a community."

Chief Ross Perley said Tobique First Nation moved into the red phase because there are a lot of seniors and vulnerable people living in the community. (Logan Perley/CBC)

Checkpoints have gone up on the perimeter of the First Nation to keep all non-essential visitors away. Community members are permitted to leave two times a day for essential items and medical appointments.

Perley said there is a lot of anxiety and fear in the community, but it was important to take action.

"We have a high percentage of elderly [people] in the community."

Further testing and contract tracing took place over the weekend.

Chiefs are also expected to meet with Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, on Tuesday to discuss a vaccine rollout.

"I'm hoping we'll get a clear picture of a timeline of how the province is going to roll out vaccinations for Indigenous people here in the province, considering we're a priority group," he said.

44 new cases announced over the weekend

New Brunswick Public Health reported 14 new cases on Sunday and 30 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 184.

The new cases reported Sunday include:

Four in Zone 2 (Saint John region): Two people aged 30 to 39; an individual in their 40s; and an individual in their 80s.

Five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region): Two people 19 and under; an individual in their 20s; and two people aged 30 to 39.

Three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region): Two people aged 20 to 29; and an individual in their 50s.

One case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region): An individual in their 50s.

One case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region): An individual in their 20s.

There are 59 active cases in the Fredericton region, 47 in the Moncton region, 37 in the Saint John region, 19 in the Edmundston region, 21 in the Campbellton region, and 1 in the Bathurst region.

Education minister stands firm on closing schools if necessary CBC News New Brunswick Video 6:22 Education Minister Dominic Cardy says he is prepared to close schools in New Brunswick if Public Health recommends it. 6:22

The Miramichi region (Zone 7) is the only part of the province without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Woodstock Mayor Arthur Slipp said he is concerned about new cases of COVID-19 at two schools in the community. (Sarah Morin/CBC)

After four cases were confirmed at Woodstock schools, Mayor Arthur Slipp said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health in New Brunswick, will be meeting municipal leaders in the area to discuss the prevention of further spread.

He is also encouraging residents to download the COVID-19 alert app to prevent further outbreaks.

Exposure notifications

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Jan. 1 – Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 a.m.

Public Health also identified potential public exposure at the following locations:

Bo Diddley's Lounge , 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton)

, 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton) Miss Cue pool hall , 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m.

, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m. Walmart , 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Moncton Squash Club , 71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Foggerz Five-O-Six, an e-cigarette store in Woodstock, has closed because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment and get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: