New Brunswick goes 4 days without new cases of COVID-19

It's been four days since New Brunswick Public Health has seen a new case of COVID-19 in the province.

There is still one active case of the respiratory virus in the Fredericton region, also known as Region 3. That person is not in hospital.

Before the case was announced last Thursday, New Brunswick had gone more than two weeks without a new case.

There have been 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak started in March, and 163 people recover from the virus. Two people, both residents of a long-term care home in Atholville, died.

So far, the province has conducted 46,489 tests for the disease, according to the dashboard information published Monday.

It's been more than a week since the Atlantic travel bubble has opened between New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.

Prince Edward Island announced a new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, a health care worker at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. The case came to light after an 80-year-woman who had seen the health care worker at the hospital tested positive. There are currently eight active cases of the virus on the island.

Nova Scotia hasn't had any new cases of COVID-19 in five consecutive days. Newfoundland recorded its first active case of COVID-19 on Friday after 43 days without any cases. No new cases of the virus have been announced over the weekend.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: