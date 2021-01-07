N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 schools confirm new cases of coronavirus

Two New Brunswick schools have confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Anglophone East School District said Bessborough School in Moncton's west end will be closed Thursday following a report of a positive case of the virus.

The school district said this will allow New Brunswick Public Health to complete contact tracing at the kindergarten to Grade 8 school.

Meanwhile, Mah-Sos School in Tobique First Nation also sent a notice to parents about a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.

"We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case," the notice said.

The Anglophone East School District announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Bessborough School on Wednesday. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The kindergarten to Grade 5 school will revert to "learning from home" Thursday and Friday.

As an extra precaution, all busing will be halted for the next two days. This will include students in the middle and high school levels travelling to other schools outside Tobique First Nation.

The school said it will assess the situation and decide what plans will be put in place next week.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be speaking at a news briefing in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m. She will be providing the latest COVID-19 updates.

103-year-old woman gets vaccine

At 103, Evelyn Calder of Campobello Lodge received the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday, the Government of New Brunswick said at this point, more than 700 residents at 11 long-term care facilities have been given the vaccine.

On Tuesday, 533 people, including residents and staff, were vaccinated at nine long-term care facilities throughout the province.

31 cases reported Wednesday

The 31 new cases confirmed Wednesday brought the total number of active cases in the province to 110. (CBC)

New Brunswick has set a record for the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day at 31, the chief medical officer of health announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 97 health-care workers are also off the job and isolating for COVID-related reasons, said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

Of those, 73 are with the Horizon Health Network, 19 are with the Vitalité Health Network and five are with Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick.

The new cases include:

Zone 1, the Moncton region: 6

Zone 2, the Saint John region: 18

Zone 3, the Fredericton region: 3

Zone 4, the Edmundston region: 1

Zone 5, the Campbellton region: 3

All of the cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

There are now 110 active cases in the province, and one person is in hospital in intensive care.

New exposure notification

On Tuesday, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Jan. 1 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 a.m.

Public Health had previously identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on the following flights:

Dec. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Air Canada Flight 414 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 2:10 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8620 – from Saskatoon to Toronto, departed at 8:35 a.m.

Dec. 20 – Air Canada Flight 8910 – from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

Public Health also identified potential public exposure at the following locations:

Bo Diddley's Lounge, 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton)

295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton) Miss Cue pool hall, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m.

495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m. Walmart, 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Moncton Squash Club, 71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Foggerz Five-O-Six, an e-cigarette store in Woodstock, has closed because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment and get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

