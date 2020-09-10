A New Brunswick resident from the Edmundston health region has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Quebec, according to the provincial government.

The individual was staying in Quebec before they were symptomatic and will remain there until recovered, Public Health said in a release Thursday.

New Brunswick has added the confirmed case to its overall tally, which is now 193. There have 188 recoveries and two deaths in the province since the onset of the pandemic.

There is also one active case in each of the Moncton and Saint John health regions. Public Health has said the individuals are self-isolating.

On Wednesday, 408 tests were conducted, raising the overall total to 65,169.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: