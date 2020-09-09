No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

The New Brunswick government is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There have been no new recoveries, either, leaving the active case count at two.

There is one case each in the Moncton and Saint John health regions, and Public Health has said the individuals are self-isolating.

To date, there have been 192 confirmed cases in New Brunswick, 188 recoveries and two deaths.

On Tuesday, 305 tests were conducted, raising the overall total to 64,761.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: