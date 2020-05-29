COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care home in Atholville is officially over

A COVID-19 outbreak that claimed two lives at a long-term care home in northern New Brunswick is officially over, Public Health announced Wednesday.

By May 31, four people had tested positive in the outbreak at the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, and all of the cases were linked to a previous travel-related case in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5.

The outbreak grew to 23 cases — 16 residents and seven staff — and two residents died in June.

It has now been 28 days, or two COVID-19 incubation periods, since the last case at the home was confirmed.

All staff and residents of the home were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak, which was officially declared over by Dr. Mariane Pâquet, regional medical officer of health.

"Though this outbreak is over, outbreaks are a stark reminder that this virus is still present in New Brunswick and we need to be cautious," Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

"We need to maintain physical distancing, practise good hygiene and support each other as we work our way through this pandemic together."

No new cases reported

Public Health reported no new active cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

There are still three active cases, but no one with the respiratory illness is in hospital.

There have been 170 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in New Brunswick on March 11. Since then, 165 people have recovered.

To date, 49,718 tests for COVID-19 tests have been performed.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: