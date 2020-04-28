N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health confirms new case at long-term care facility

A health-care worker at a long-term care facility in the Campbellton region has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after coming into contact with the virus.

Public Health said the individual is in their 20s and is an employee at the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville.

The individual is self-isolating in the Fredericton region, also known as Zone 3, where they reside. The individual is also being monitored by Public Health.

27 active cases in Campbellton region

There are currently 27 active cases of COVD-19 in the Campbellton region, according to Public Health. And two other cases outside Zone 5.

Out of the 164 confirmed cases, 133 individuals have recovered. Twelve people have recovered after an outbreak first began in the Campbellton region a few weeks ago.

There have been two deaths at the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville this month. Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Wednesday, 38,714 tests have been conducted.

"It is important to understand that COVID-19, just like many other chronic illnesses and diseases, has not impacted all people in the same way," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"Due to societal factors, some populations are significantly more susceptible and affected by this disease and by the public health measures put in place to try to prevent the spread of the virus. When it comes to COVID-19, we are all only as safe as those members of our community who are most at risk; we are all in this together."

Closure of Campbellton ER 'a difficult decision'

There are 10 health-care workers at the Campbellton Regional Hospital who have been diagnosed with the virus.

The Campbellton Regional Hospital's emergency room has been closed until further notice because of the spread of COVID-19 in the region, the Vitalité Health Network says.

Ten health-care workers at the Campbellton Regional Hospital have been diagnosed with COVID-19. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Visits to the hospital are also prohibited, and all non-emergency services are cancelled until further notice as well.

At a news briefing Wednesday, Gilles Lanteigne, CEO of Vitalité Health Network, said it was a difficult decision to close the emergency room, but necessary to protect the people living in Restigouche County.

"We are in a cluster situation and we needed to do something," Lanteigne said in French.

In the event of an emergency, residents in the area are asked to call 911 or contact their family doctor.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: