N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Confirmed cases at 2 more schools

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two more New Brunswick schools.

Anglophone East school district said in a tweet Tuesday that a positive case was discovered at Edith Cavell School, a kindergarten to Grade 8 school on Park Street in Moncton.

The district said it was notified by Public Health about the new case, and the school will be closed Wednesday to allow Public Health to complete contact tracing.

Public Health has informed us of a positive case of COVID-19 at Edith Cavell School. The school will be closed tomorrow to allow Public Health to complete contact tracing. <a href="https://t.co/gvGffYJlGJ">pic.twitter.com/gvGffYJlGJ</a> —@AnglophoneEast

Another case of COVID-19 was announced at Polyvalente-A.-M. Sormany High School in Edmundston.

Some students and staff have been asked to self-isolate, but the school remains open, said Luc Caron, superintendent of the Francophone Northwest School District.

Caron told Radio-Canada that orange phase guidelines are still in effect but with added cleaning measures.

Since students returned from Christmas break, 10 schools across the province have had confirmed cases of the respiratory virus.

17 cases reported Tuesday

New Brunswick reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, another record high number of active cases and the deaths of two residents at a Saint John nursing home.

Both were residents of Lily Court, part of Parkland Saint John's Tucker Hall. Their deaths bring the province's COVID-related death toll to 11.

The 17 newly infected people are all self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

New Brunswick has recorded 817 cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic. The death of a person who had COVID-19 was not related to the disease and is not included in the 11 deaths.

The number of active cases climbed to 219 on Tuesday, beating Monday's high of 204. No one is in hospital.

Exposure notifications

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Jan. 6 – AirCanada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:30 a.m.

– AirCanada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 – Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 a.m.

Public Health also identified potential public exposure at the following locations:

Gusto Italian Grill & Bar, 130 Westmorland St., Moncton, on Jan, 3, 4 and 7, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

130 Westmorland St., Moncton, on Jan, 3, 4 and 7, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bo Diddley's Lounge , 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton)

, 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton) Miss Cue pool hall , 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Jan. 1 to 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Jan. 1 to 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Miss Cue pool hall , 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m.

, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m. Walmart , 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m

, 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m Walmart , 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Moncton Squash Club , 71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Foggerz Five-O-Six, an e-cigarette store in Woodstock, has closed because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment and get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: