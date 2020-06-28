No new cases of COVID-19 for ninth day
There are still 3 active cases of the respiratory virus in New Brunswick
It has been nine days since the province recorded any new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
According to the government website, there are still three active cases of the respiratory illness, and no one is in hospital.
There have been 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. Since the first presumptive case was announced March 11, the province has reported 165 recoveries. Two people have died.
On Tuesday, 270 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 51,792 so far across the province.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms are asked to:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
