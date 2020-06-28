Public Health confirms 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19

Public Health has announced one new travel-related case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick today, ending the province's four day streak without any new cases.

The new travel-related case involves an individual in their 20s in the Moncton region, also known as Zone 1.

In a news release, Public Health said the new case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the individual is self-isolating.

"Each new case reminds us that the virus can present itself at anytime," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health in a statement.

"We must always be aware of our surroundings and take precautions to protect ourselves and others, so that New Brunswick can continue to remain in the yellow level of recovery."

There are two active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including a travel-related case in the Fredericton region.

There has been a total of 167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. Since the outbreak started in March, 163 people have recovered and two people have died.

To date, 46,927 tests for COVID-19 have been performed.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: