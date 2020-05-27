N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 employees at Campbellton hospital test positive

The province will extend its state of emergency for another two weeks after Public Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region Thursday.

The new cases are two employees at the Campbellton Regional Hospital. One person is in their 30s and the other is in their 40s.

"All of the stakeholders at the Campbellton Regional Hospital are mobilized to ensure that everything is in place to provide quality care and ensure the safety of patients and staff," said Gilles Lanteigne, chief executive officer of Vitalité Health Network.

"Our processes are in place, our staff are trained and have the personal protective equipment they need to do their jobs. I am confident that we will get through these difficult times."

Three people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Campbellton region, keeping the total number of active cases in New Brunswick at 29.

Since March, there has been 153 cases of COVID-19 in the province, including one death.

Two staff members at the Campbellton Regional Hospital have been diagnosed with COVID-19. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"This is an evolving situation at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and everyone must watch for symptoms since COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

As of Thursday, 35,753 tests have been conducted for the respiratory virus.

Red Cross tries to help seniors feel less isolated

The Red Cross is starting a program to help seniors feel less isolated during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Friendly Calls program will see isolated seniors matched with volunteers from the Red Cross.

Volunteers will regularly call seniors to check in and talk. The goal is to reduce feelings of isolation in a group that is particularly at risk of COVID-19 and who might already have felt isolated.

"It's just someone to talk to for those folks who have no one to talk to," said Bill Lawlor, provincial director of the Red Cross.

"They don't have family around, at least in the Atlantic provinces. Or they don't have family at all. No one to provide that type of support."

Seniors or their families can call the Red Cross and go through a short introductory interview to make sure they're a good fit for the program.

After that, seniors are matched with a volunteer.

"We find a volunteer who can meet the schedule, try to see if we can meet some similar personality traits as much as possible, and then we'll give it a trial run," said Lawlor.

"If it continues to work well then they'll just carry on … if not, that's ok. We can switch out."

Provincial Red Cross director Bill Lawlor said the new Red Cross program will help seniors feel less isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

While the goal of the program is to ease feelings of isolation, Lawlor said similar programs in the past have helped in other ways, such as detecting early stages of memory loss.

"In the course of a conversation, you can start to pick up things that might suggest that someone is not feeling well, but they haven't made an appointment with their physician," said Lawlor.

Lawlor doesn't have concrete numbers for how many volunteers are needed but is urging anyone interested to call the Red Cross.

He also urges family and friends to talk to seniors about joining the program, particularly those who are shy.

"There's those folks who could really benefit from this interaction who you know they won't call," said Lawlor.

"They don't feel they will benefit from it even though clearly they could."

New Brunswickers encouraged to renew licences

The province is urging people to renew licences, registrations, certificates and permits that had their expiration dates extended until the end of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waiting until the end of June could cause delays, particularly for driver's licences, which take two weeks to process and be mailed out.

The province said Service New Brunswick has been increasing the number of services it offers online and through Teleservices, especially for some of its most requested renewals, such as driver's licences.

"Online and Teleservices are the most accessible, safe and convenient service methods," said Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson in a news release.

"Based upon the significant increase in these methods, we believe New Brunswickers are embracing them."

Twelve centres offer in-person services, by appointment only, for things that cannot be completed online or through Teleservices.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: