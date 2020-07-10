From the top: N.B. marks 1 day without any new COVID-19 cases

As New Brunswick marks one week since the Atlantic travel bubble, Public Health is reporting no new active cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

There is still one active case in the Fredericton region.

There have been 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Since March, 163 people have recovered and two people have died.

To date, there has been 45,866 tests performed for COVID-19.

Service New Brunswick to operate at regular hours

Service New Brunswick will be reopening for regular hours starting Monday.

In a news release, the province said customers who have to visit a Service New Brunswick office in person are reminded to keep two metres of physical distance from others and have a mask with them if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Anyone with a pre-booked appointment for a road or written driver's test should identify themselves to the commissionaire.

The number of people allowed to wait inside air-conditioned waiting rooms will be limited in accordance with Public Health guidelines.

"We are recommending that residents wait a few more days before visiting a service centre in person or do their business online or through Teleservices if they are able," said Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson in a statement.

"There may be long lines at some centres when they first reopen, and customers should plan accordingly."

Many of Service New Brunswick's services can be conducted online or by calling Teleservices at 1-888-762-8600, including renewing a driver's licence, registering a vehicle or booking a driving test. The renewal of all licences, registrations, certificates and permits has been extended to July 31, 2020, unless suspended by a court or by other authority.

Traditionally, wait times at Service New Brunswick have averaged just under 15 minutes, compared to the North American average of 44 minutes. However, due to the increased demand, lines and wait times are expected to be much longer.

Meanwhile, Service New Brunswick's regular Teleservices line and online transactions have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. For example, motor vehicle registration renewals online and through Teleservices have increased 56 per cent from an average of 5,433 per week in 2019 to an average of 13,542 per week in 2020.

What to do if you have symptoms?

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: