N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Higgs won't extend wage top-up to retail workers

Premier Blaine Higgs is defending his decision not to extend a wage top-up to retail workers from a federal program announced earlier this month for people working on the front lines during the coronavirus threat.

The province has identified several categories of workers earning $18 an hour or less to receive a monthly top-up of approximately $500 for 16 weeks for front-line workers.

The federal government is contributing $3 billion to the program nationally and the provinces $1 billion.

Higgs said Friday that New Brunswick has decided to funnel money to people working with vulnerable populations and in front-line health-care roles during efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Are we thinking at all about next year, or are we only thinking about today?" Higgs said during an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"For me, it's not just about today."

New Brunswick workers eligible for the funding include employees in:

early learning and child care facilities

home support

special care homes, community residences and group homes

homeless shelters and food banks

domestic violence outreach and transition homes

The program does not include workers at grocery stores or other retail operations, which the province deemed as essential after the virus arrived in New Brunswick.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Prince Edward Island includes retail workers in its top-up program.

But Green Party Leader David Coon argued many essential workers who are deserving of the top-up weren't included in the program.

Essential workers who earn less than $18 a day to get government top-up 1:19

"We should be recognizing that, and my hope is we'll do exactly that in a second phase but we'll have to wait," said Coon.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin agreed there is an appreciation for all essential workers, but the province's financial realities need to be taken into account.

He cited the economic update released Thursday, which included a $300 million deficit, a figure Austin described as a "conservative" number.

"We're staring down a massive financial problem in New Brunswick, probably like we've never seen in our history. You have to be reasonable about what you do with your money now."

Details of 3rd phase of recovery plan to be explained

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell will be sharing a virus update at 10:30 a.m. today

They are expected to announce more details about the move into the third, or yellow, phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

According to the government website, the yellow phase would include:

Family and friends bubble

Gatherings with physical distancing of 50 or fewer

Increase in elective surgeries and other non-emergency health care services

Non-regulated health professionals/businesses

Personal services businesses

Swimming pools, saunas and water parks

Gyms, yoga and dance studios

Rinks and indoor recreational facilities

Pool halls and bowling alleys

Low-contact team sports

The orange phase as been aimed at reopening businesses and activities, while still trying to prevent transmission of the virus.

1 new case of COVID-19

Public health announced Thursday one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, halting the province's two-week streak of having no one testing positive for the respiratory illness.

An individual under the age of 19 in Zone 5, which is the Campbellton region, has tested positive, the department said in a news release Thursday.

Public Health is investigating the case, according to the government's website.

As the province continues to loosen restrictions, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, is reminding the public to stay vigilant. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

There have now been 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, but 120 of those patients have recovered. No one with COVID is in hospital.

To date, 21,474 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: