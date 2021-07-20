N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Tourism operators applaud reopening of Canada's borders for leisure travel

New Brunswick tourism operators are applauding the federal government's decision to reopen Canada's borders to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents for leisure travel, with no need to self-isolate, starting Aug. 9.

The Monday announcement is welcome news to the operators who haven't seen U.S. travellers since March 2020, when a ban on non-essential travel was imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, said Carol Alderdice, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick.

The border shutdowns were "devastating" to tourism operators across the province, she said. In 2020, all regions reported 50 per cent to 100 per cent less revenue.

On Sept. 7, provided case numbers remain low, fully vaccinated travellers from the rest of the world will also be allowed to enter Canada without having to quarantine for two weeks.

It's another boost for tourism operators who have seen an uptick in visitors now that provincial borders are open, said Alderdice.

Carol Alderdice, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick, thinks New Brunswick will benefit from being one of the few provinces already preparing to go fully green. (Submitted by Carol Alderdice)

"I know in different parts of the province, like the Acadian Peninsula, there's been a lot of Quebecers travelling, and Ontario and Nova Scotia licence plates, everybody's pretty excited about that. It's the same in the south as well.

"So I think we're going we're going to have a much better summer than we originally thought, when we thought the borders wouldn't open until September."

Alderdice said there are many reasons for people to visit the province in late summer and fall, including fishing and hunting.

"We have a lot of Americans that come over for leaf peeping in the fall because we have beautiful red and yellow and orange and our trees. So I think the timing is going to be good for that."

It's going to take more than a couple of months to get the industry back on track, said Alderdice, but she believes this is a great start.

Nearly 60% fully vaccinated

Nearly 60 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Tuesday morning, and nearly 81 per cent have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Another 12,974 doses have been registered as administered, including 11,419 second doses. That bumped the two-dose vaccination rate up to 59.7 per cent from 58.1 per cent on Monday, after what appeared to be a slow weekend.

The Department of Health said Monday that data from vaccination clinics can take up to 48 hours to be reported to Public Health and displayed on the COVID-19 dashboard.

"This has been the case since we started the [vaccination] campaign," department spokesperson Shawn Berry said in an email.

It's unclear whether all of those were administered on Monday or whether some were administered over the weekend and were late being reported.

The province's goal under the path to green is to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older fully vaccinated by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

Once the threshold is reached, the province will end the state of emergency mandatory order and lift all Public Health restrictions, provided COVID hospitalizations remain low and all health regions remain at the yellow COVID alert level.

Another 1,555 first doses have also been registered as administered, pushing the one-dose vaccination rate to 80.7 per cent, up from 80.4 per cent.

The province is holding more mobile walk-in Moderna clinics this week to help make getting first and second doses more convenient.

A clinics is underway Tuesday in Clair at the Saint-Francois-d'Assise church, at 678 Rue Prinicipale, between noon and 6 p.m.

The other clinics being held this week include:

Village of Gagetown — Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., on Wednesday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

— Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., on Wednesday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska — Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, on Wednesday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, on Wednesday, between noon and 6 p.m. Kedgwick — La Salle du Citoyen, 4 Saint-Jean St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— La Salle du Citoyen, 4 Saint-Jean St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m. Southampton — Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, on Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, on Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. St. Martins — Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, on Friday, between noon and 5 p.m.

— Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, on Friday, between noon and 5 p.m. Saint-Léonard — Ambulance New Brunswick station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A, on Friday, between noon and 6 p.m.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone who has received a first dose can get a second dose after 28 days.

People can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

People who booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere are asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

8 active cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the province's active case count at eight.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

New Brunswick has had 2,346 confirmed cases of COVID during the pandemic. There have been 2,291 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 373,571 tests have been conducted.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.