Public Health confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Campbellton region

Public Health has announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in New Brunswick to 30.

Two of the cases are health-care employees at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, and the other case is linked to a close contact of a case, the province said in a news release Tuesday.

Since the Restigouche County outbreak, 10 health-care workers at the hospital have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness.

"As we navigate through the pandemic, we will need to continue to learn from our experience, adapt, and prepare as best we can for what is next," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a statement.

The Campbellton Regional Hospital's emergency room has been shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"With each challenge we overcome, we are building resilience as individuals, as communities, and as a province."

The new cases are an individual in their 20s and two individuals in their 50s.

Over the weekend, Vitalité Health Network announced the closure of emergency room at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, to prevent the spread of the virus.

1 patient still in intensive care unit

There have been a total of 163 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since March, 131 of those cases have recovered. This includes 11 cases related to the outbreak in the Campbellton region.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 since the virus broke out more than three months ago. Both individuals were residents of the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, where the virus broke out.

Two residents living at the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

There are also three temporary foreign workers in the Moncton area who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are in self-isolation.

Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Tuesday, 37,843 tests have been conducted.

Campbellton remains in orange phase

Most of the province has been in the yellow phase since the end of May. The Campbellton region remains in the orange phase of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

This means a two-household bubble is permitted. Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time. Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate.

Summer camps must have operational plans in place

As summer approaches, the province is reminding operators of day and overnight camps that they're required to prepare an operational plan respecting Public Health guidance.

In a news release, the province said day and overnight camps do not need to be inspected before opening, but they must have an operational plan that can be provided to officials.

"The goal is to create a safe and healthy environment for staff and children by making the necessary adjustments to help limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19," the news release said.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: