Province to provide live update on COVID-19

The latest case of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region affecting someone over the age of 90 does not involve the Campbellton Nursing Home.

Public Health has not released any information about the individual, but shortly after the case was announced on Tuesday afternoon, the nursing home posted a message on Facebook to put minds at ease.

"In light of the recent announcement of a new positive case, we want to reassure you that The Campbellton Nursing Home is Covid-19 FREE," it said.

Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will provide a COVID-19 update in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m. The news conference will be livestreamed on CBC.ca/nb.

Nursing homes have been among the hardest hit by the disease in other provinces and in the United States.

''Everyday we keep the virus out is a Victory," the 100-bed facility said.

The province's only other active case, announced on May 21, is also in the Campbellton region — a child who attended two daycares.

On Tuesday, the province said both cases remained under investigation and that neither individual was in hospital.

Regular COVID-19 updates ended on May 22. Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane had said future news conferences and news releases would only be held "as required."

Higgs told reporters outside the legislature Tuesday he does not believe the elderly patient lives in a care home.

"It's my understanding they live in their own home, which is good news," he said. "But then it becomes a question of, OK, let's trace down, how were they exposed and what were kind of the scenarios leading up to that exposure?"

Higgs said he doesn't know if the origin can be determined but did note that hundreds of people in the region held a demonstration on May 19.

More than 400 residents of Campbellton, Listuguj and Pointe-à-la-Croix met at the bridge linking New Brunswick and Quebec to protest New Brunswick's travel restrictions.

The Campbellton Nursing Home has 100 beds. (Facebook/Campbellton Nursing Home)

"And you know the pictures that I saw of that rally, social distancing wasn't top of mind," said Higgs.

"I hope that people continue to realize just how precarious a position we're in. We all feel good about opening up early and being in a good position in New Brunswick or in Canada for that matter, but we've got to realize that this could all change overnight."

Higgs said he's "very concerned" about a potential pocket of cases forming in the Campbellton region.

The fact that the latest case is an elderly person adds to the complexity, he said.

Daycare remains closed

The Tourbillon de Soleil daycare in Balmoral, about 20 minutes southeast of Campbellton, remains closed until further notice.

It's been closed since the infected child attended on May 19, developed a fever overnight and tested positive.

About 35 people the child may have come into contact with at the daycare — employees, children and their parents — have been ordered to quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period of the disease.

Organizers of the the May 19 rally called for a bubble to be formed between Campbellton and the closest Quebec communities of Pointe-à-la-Croix and Listuguj First Nation, to allow for essential travel and family reunification. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Children and staff at the Campbellton daycare Bouts Choux, which the child had previously attended, up until May 15, have all tested negative, said owner Cécile Castonguay.

As of Tuesday, 22,920 COVID-19 tests have been performed in New Brunswick and 120 people have recovered from the respiratory disease.