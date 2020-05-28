The doctor being blamed for the COVID-19 outbreak in the Campbellton region says he has evidence he's not "patient zero," and he's seeking a public apology from Premier Blaine Higgs.

Private investigators for Dr. Jean Robert Ngola found that he "could not have been the first patient," and that his trip to Quebec was not the source, according to his lawyer, Joël Etienne.

During Ngola's overnight round trip to retrieve his four-year-old daughter during the week of May 10, he interacted with only a few people — all of whom have since tested negative for COVID-19, said Etienne.

"Dr. Ngola must have therefore contracted the virus from a vector in New Brunswick; and, therefore, he cannot have been the individual who carried the virus over the border," he wrote in a letter to the premier Wednesday.

Based on the coronavirus's incubation period of up to two weeks, the private investigator concluded Ngola was infected in New Brunswick by either a patient or a colleague.

But Ngola has suffered a "barrage of threats … online racial attacks, local harassment and racial slurs" since May 27, when Higgs announced the case at a news conference, according to Etienne.

He has had to seek police protection, Etienne told CBC News.

As of Wednesday, there are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region, many of them residents and employees at the Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care home for seniors in Atholville. Resident Daniel Ouellette, 84, became the first person in the province to die from the illness last Thursday.

The lone active case of COVID-19 in the Moncton region — a temporary foreign worker in their 20s — is unrelated to the Campbellton outbreak, according to the chief medical officer of health.

Higgs has never publicly named Ngola for the Campbellton cluster. He did blame the resurgence of the coronavirus in the province, after more than two weeks of no cases, on an "irresponsible" medical professional who travelled to Quebec for personal reasons, "was not forthcoming about their reasons for travel upon returning to New Brunswick," and didn't self-isolate.

"If you ignore the rules, you put your family, your friends and your fellow New Brunswickers at risk," Higgs said at the news conference. "Today's case is evidence of that."

On May 27, Premier Blaine Higgs said people in the Campbellton region were at a higher risk of COVID-19 'due to the actions of one irresponsible individual.' (Government of New Brunswick)

In his 11-page letter, Etienne calls the premier's "rushed judgment" about Ngola's actions and "disparaging comments" about him "grossly unfair."

"You personally expressed anger toward Dr. Ngola, labelling him irresponsible and assured the public that the RCMP were being instructed to consider laying charges if warranted, all without any formal evidence or an invest i gation having been completed," writes Etienne, a Toronto-based lawyer.

"These destructive Trumpian comments were premature, careless, showed a blatant disregard for the separation of powers, and have ultimately caused irreparable damage to Dr. Ngola's reputation and career."

Etienne wants Higgs to publicly call for "civility and respect" in the public discourse of all matters relating to Ngola, who is also known as Jean Robert Ngola Monzinga and as Ngola Monzinga.

"A racialized Canadian, Dr. Ngola was singled out by the premier of New Brunswick, publicly shamed and outed in social media, contrary to the privacy laws that were enacted to protect him as a patient," the lawyer alleges in the letter.

The premier's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

During Wednesday's COVID-19 news conference, Higgs was asked why he had used the word "irresponsible" to describe the medical professional's actions.

"I think we've asked throughout this entire pandemic that everyone — all of us included, no matter what profession we're in — respect the rights of others. We have to respect the role that all of us play in protecting ourselves, in protecting others from the spread of the virus," he said.

Public Health and Vitalité Health Network officials also could not immediately be reached for comment.

'Credible alternatives'

The private investigator hired by Ngola's lawyer — Craig Hannaford, a retired RCMP officer who once led the Ontario inquiry into the contamination of the town of Walkerton's water supply — proposed "credible alternatives" to the source of infection.

During his investigation, he spoke to "whistleblowers" within the health-care system "who can attest to unclear guidelines and practices that have resulted in many first responder health-care professionals travelling in and out of Campbellton since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic from as far as Montreal to then be reinserted into the Regional Health Unit without self quarantining before attending to patients on their return," according to Etienne's letter.

The provincial government requires health-care workers who live and work in New Brunswick to self-isolate for 14 days upon return from travel outside the province.

There are exceptions, however. Doctors and nurses who work in New Brunswick but live across the border and commute regularly don't have to isolate, for example.

Out-of-province doctors who fill in on a temporary basis through Vitalité, known as locums, have not been required to fully isolate. But the province's pandemic task force recently issued a directive requiring the regional health authorities to seek isolation exemptions for their locums through WorkSafeNB.

Etienne argued Ngola's actions were "consistent with guidelines and standard daily practices of his colleagues and supervisor/superiors."

He declined to say what border officials told Ngola about isolation requirements.

Four new cases were announced on Wednesday, two people in their 50s and two in their 80s, all in the Campbellton region. (CBC News)

Ngola, who has practised in the region since 2013 but been suspended by Vitalité and is under investigation by the RCMP, is seeking to be reinstated as soon as he has a clean bill of health.

Ngola was planning to leave his practice, according to the registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick.

He had tendered his resignation to the Campbellton Regional Hospital on May 19, effective Aug. 1.

Etienne dismisses this. "If he wasn't sick, none of this would have happened," he said, without elaborating.

Ngola also wants the private investigator to be given "full transparency" to track who in government allegedly leaked his private health-care information through social media.

Within one hour of being advised by Public Health of his results, Ngola's identity was "outed" on social media, along with his photo — "a disclosure that can only be attributable to Public Health/Health Ministry or any other tentacle of the Government of New Brunswick's Ministry of Health apparatus," Etienne alleges.

He did not rule out legal action.

20/20 hindsight

Ngola went to Quebec to pick up his daughter because her mother had to travel to Africa for her own father's funeral.

Etienne declined to say where in Quebec Ngola went, but the girl's mother had been in self-imposed isolation with the child, who was left with "a guardian" who had also been "keeping in proper isolation," according to the letter.

"While in transit, Dr. Ngola minimized all human-to-human contacts during his sojourn until his re-entry into New Brunswick," the letter states.

Ngola told Radio-Canada's program La Matinale on June 2 that he did not self-isolate when he got back to New Brunswick. He returned to work at the Campbellton Regional Hospital the next day.

"Maybe it was an error in judgment," he said.

Etienne clarified by saying Ngola takes the position that his conduct was never professionally or ethically negl i gent.

"With 20/20 hindsight, he could have been more suspicious of his employer's own protocols and practices, and had he self-quarantined upon his return to Campbellton for two weeks, then of course, he would have been unimpeachable for any false accusation of spreading disease or sickness that would manifest itself in the Restigouche area."

On May 26, Ngola was told by Public Health that one of his patients had tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested that day and isolated with his daughter.

On May 28, Ngola was suspended "with no inquiry, opportunity to comment or participate," according to Etienne.