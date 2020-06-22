Masks to be required on public buses in Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John

Masks will be required on public buses in Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John starting next week, the transit services for the three cities announced in a joint statement Monday.

Only children under the age of two and those with medical conditions, such as asthma, heart or lung diseases, or claustrophobia, will be exempt.

This will allow Codiac Transpo, Fredericton Transit, and Saint John Transit to increase the number of passengers allowed on their buses to 50 per cent of regular seating capacity, effective June 29.

Mask use will be monitored. "Should passengers not comply with this new measure, there is a risk of increased service reductions," the statement said.

"Should passengers comply, further service level increases are anticipated."

The buses have been operating with a maximum of between six and nine passengers. With masks, the limit will increase to between 15 and 20.

Masks will be required at all times while onboard.

Passengers can expect appropriate distance between available seats and other passengers, according to the statement. Seats will be marked accordingly.

The two seats directly behind the bus drivers will remain blocked off.

Passengers are also encouraged to bring and use hand sanitizer.

The three transit services collaborated to create a unified operational plan to respond to the increase in passenger demand while also ensuring the safety of passengers and employees, according to the statement.

The plan, created in partnership with each municipality, transit system, and the respective municipal emergency command centres, addresses service level changes while meeting provincial COVID-19 requirements, it states.

Codiac Transpo passengers continue to ride the bus for free. The transit service is not collecting fares, asking passengers to board and disembark using the back door.

Fredericton Transit and Saint John Transit resumed collecting fares after installing Plexiglass barriers. Cash fares or monthly passes are accepted.

Increased bus sanitation continues.