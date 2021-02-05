Man accused of failing to self-isolate last year denied legal aid

A man accused of violating New Brunswick's COVID-19 emergency order by failing to self-isolate last year says he was denied legal aid.

Tristan Gregory Baillie, 24, of Moncton faces charges of failing to comply with New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Act as well as criminal charges of mischief, failing to appear in court, obstructing a police officer, uttering death threats.

The charges allege that on April 5 last year in Aulac, Baillie provided a false name and address to a peace officer stationed at a provincial border checkpoint. It's alleged Baillie then failed to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.

Baillie appeared Friday morning in Moncton provincial court, where he was scheduled to enter a plea to the charges. However, he said he has yet to get legal representation or disclosure of the evidence.

Baillie told provincial court Judge Ronald LeBlanc he was denied legal aid, a service offered to people facing criminal charges who cannot afford to hire a lawyer.

"They said that unless I was facing jail time, they wouldn't help me," Baillie said.

Baillie is scheduled to return to court March 5.

The other charges allege that on July 21 last year he damaged a 2010 Buick Enclave belonging to another person and uttered a death threat to that person. He failed to appear in court on Sept. 4, leading to another charge.