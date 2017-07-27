Man faces assault charges after self-isolation dispute in Rothesay

Kennebecasis Regional Police say a man is facing assault charges in connection with a dispute in Rothesay on Thursday over alleged improper self-isolation following international travel.

Officers responded to a "threat call" at a residence on Hampton Road shortly before 11:30 a.m., the force said in a statement.

"The occupants there were in a dispute over two people who were not properly self isolating after recent international travel," it said.

One man was arrested for assault "by purposely coughing in someone's face while feeling ill, and uttering threats."

Anyone who has returned from international or interprovincial travel is required to self-isolate for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Police have notified the provincial government's non-compliance branch about the incident.

"If anyone has concerns that someone is not self-isolating properly, they should not take matters in their own hands," the statement advised.

Citizens are encouraged to call the COVID-19 non-compliance line at 1-855-462-8387 before 4:30 p.m., or e-mail after hours at helpaide@gnb.ca.

"During these difficult times, we ask everyone to respect the health and safety of all individuals, including first responders and health care professionals by refraining from irresponsible and needless behaviours such as this," the statement said.