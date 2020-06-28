2 more temporary foreign workers in Moncton test positive for COVID-19

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, both temporary foreign workers in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1, Public Health reported on Thursday.

The two workers, one 30 to 39 years old and the other 50 to 59, have been in isolation since they arrived in Moncton, according to a news release.

The latest cases bring the number of active cases of the respiratory disease in the province to nine.

The confirmed case in the Fredericton region (health Zone 3) reported on Wednesday, an individual in their 60s, is considered recovered.

Officials suspect that case is travel-related and connected to another confirmed case in the Fredericton region reported Tuesday, an individual in their 40s who remains in isolation.

Both cases are under investigation, Public Health has said.

The six other active cases are temporary foreign workers who were still in isolation in Moncton after arriving in New Brunswick, when they tested positive.

Thursday's news release does not indicate whether the two newly diagnosed workers are connected to those workers.

The first four workers, announced on Aug. 5, are from Mexico and were destined for jobs in Miramichi, Premier Blaine Higgs has said. They are all in their 30s.

As for the other two workers, one is in their 40s and one is in their 50s. No other information about them was released, but one travelled from Cancun.

The workers must continue to self-isolate until they're cleared by Public Health.

New Brunswick has recorded 180 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 169 have recovered.

On Wednesday, 332 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 55,945 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: