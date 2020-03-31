N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Teachers see hundreds of hours of work ahead to prepare for fall

The province needs to hear from teachers about what's expected of them for the next school year, the New Brunswick Teachers' Association president says.

On Wednesday, the province announced the delivery of 500 laptop computers and 300 mobile internet hubs to help students learn during the COVID 19 crisis and future emergencies.

"It is really crucial that if teachers need to start preparing for a different September, and we know they do, they need to have as much of that information ahead of time," said Rick Cuming.

The government announced the closure of schools March 13 to reduce the risk of spread of the coronavirus, and Education Minister Dominic Cardy confirmed again Wednesday that there is no plan to reopen them by the end of the current school year in June.

Cardy said the devices are intended mainly to help students when the new school year begins in the fall. It's still not clear to what extent students will be back in schools and whether that will be combined with continuing home-based learning.

Schools may open and close, and teachers may have to "flip back and forth" between in-person and online teaching, depending on whether there is a second wave of the virus, the minister said.

Cuming believes it will take hundreds of hours for teachers and school teams to plan a broadened and consistent online component to their curricula.

This means adequate training for online learning has to happen before the start of the new school year.

"Its really working with teachers to get them ready, so they know now we're looking for some component of online delivery next year," he said.

"Teachers can start collaborating with each other, identify what gaps are needed."

He said the union, school districts and the Department of Education have also been working together to develop a uniform report card system for this school year.

No new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The province has announced no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, keeping the total at 120 confirmed cases of the virus.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the province earlier this week. One case in the Saint John area was travel-related, while a case in the Fredericton region is still being investigated.

Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs have been hosting daily news conferences throughout the work week.

The province announced earlier this week they will be reducing the number of news briefings to three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, although Russell held briefing on Tuesday when the first new case was announced.

City of Fredericton launches website to help residents locate resources

The City of Fredericton has a new resource available to connect residents to services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People Helping People, a website launched Wednesday, aims to showcase a variety of resources available to people who may have had difficulty finding them on their own.

Sebastián Salazar, community liaison for the city, said the idea for the website came from similar websites offered by federal and provincial governments.

"People have been wanting some sort of I guess like a help hub because it makes it easier," said Salazar.

"There's so much information out there and we're hoping that this helps."

The website consists of four sections.

The first section includes links to food resources. It offers information about local food banks and community kitchens for people struggling with food insecurity. It also offers information about local retailers and restaurants offering pick-up and delivery.

Another section includes volunteer opportunities and charities in need of donations.

A third section is dedicated to upcoming virtual events and active challenges.

The final section offers links to physical and mental health resources in the city.

Parlee Beach is open — but the provincial park isn't

Residents in the Shediac area have been upset over a jump in traffic after the province announced the reopening of parks and beaches last month, including Parlee Beach.

Although the beach is open, the main road to Parlee Beach is still closed. This is forcing people to travel through smaller residential streets to get to the beach.

Tourism Minister Bruce Fitch said that's because Parlee Beach Provincial Park itself is still closed to the public.

Technically, Parlee Beach isn't part of the provincial park, meaning people can still visit the area, Fitch said.

A decision was made to avoid restricting access to parking lots at the park to prevent New Brunswickers from parking on local streets, which would compound the problem, he said.

What to do if you have symptoms

