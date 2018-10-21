Province's covered bridges offer more than just heritage, says engineer

The value of New Brunswick's covered bridges goes beyond simply heritage according to engineer Dan Tingley.

The senior structural engineer and wood technologist with Wood Research and Development, a company that specializes in timber structures says with proper maintenance, wood structures often outlast those made of concrete and steel.

"Some timber bridges in the world are 1,000 years old—they're still in service. So the argument that they're old doesn't hold. The argument that they can't carry load doesn't hold because we design timber bridges regularly to carry the heaviest loads in Canada," he said.

​Tingley spoke at the 2018 National Trust Conference, Opportunity Knocks, held in Fredericton.

He says there's been an exponential growth in recent years in the use timber in construction — everything from bridges to skyscrapers.

"It's a big opportunity for our province. In the world today, the biggest single growth market in infrastructure is mass timber," he said.

Many of the province's covered bridges are more than 100 years old and Tingley says that's proof that wood is not just a material of the past, but of the future.

"We're going back to our roots as a carbon friendly nation, a carbon friendly province, where we should be saving timber bridges that sequester carbon," he said.

The Hammond River Bridge was torn down after an excavator fell through the floor, and further examination found rot. (Joseph Tunney/CBC) In 1940 there were more than 300 covered bridges in New Brunswick and now there are just 58. At least six have been destroyed by flooding or vandalism, or in accidents since 2009. ​Tingley wants to see the remaining bridges survive.

"I'm about saving the heritage of our province, I'm about showing people how to find the bad actors and bullet fix these bad actors in our bridges and extend life and continue the use of our covered bridges," he said.