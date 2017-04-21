Loss of covered bridges in province prompts tour by U.S. visitors

A U.S. man with a love of covered bridges says the loss of several New Brunswick bridges has prompted him to bring a tour to the province this summer.

It will be the fifth time that Bill Caswell, the president of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges, has organized a tour of New Brunswick's covered bridges.

The U.S. group organizes a trip each year in a region that has covered bridges. The tour has taken people to see bridges up and down the eastern seaboard and as far west as Oregon.

"It's not something you can put in a museum, so you have to see them where they are," Caswell said.

Flooding, accidents hit bridges

In the 1950s, there were about 340 covered bridges in New Brunswick. Only 58 remain, which is part of the reason for the tour this summer, Caswell said.

At least six bridges have been destroyed by flooding, vandalism or accidents since 2009.

"We found out that a lot of people that have been regularly touring with us have never been to New Brunswick before, so this is an opportunity for us," he said.

Caswell, who lives in New Hampshire, said 31 people from 10 states and one from New Brunswick will join him and his wife on the tour.

Bill Caswell is President of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges. 8:44

The group will visit covered bridges in Albert and Kings counties as well as the bridges in St. Martins. The tour will include 26 bridges, with visits of 15 to 20 minutes at each one.

"We're starting in Woodstock on Friday and travelling to Sussex, and we'll be based out of Sussex the rest of the weekend."

Support work of provincial group

Covered bridges in Oregon are similar to those in New Brunswick and were built about the same time, Caswell said.

"They're also similar in that they're a timber-farming area, where the bridges were built sturdier because they had to handle heavy truckloads and things like that."

Most New Brunswick bridges were built before 1942, according to the province, but quite a few have been around since the early 1900s, including the oldest, Nelson Hollow, which was built in 1900.

Caswell said the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges is supporting the work of the Covered Bridges Conservation Association of New Brunswick as it works to preserve the historic bridges.

He has attended meetings with the group and provincial officials.

There are 58 covered bridges left in the province. (Government of New Brunswick)

"So we're really just trying to help them get off the ground because they're just getting started, and we have a little more experience in this area."

Caswell said he finds there is more support to save covered bridges in areas where there is community interest and funding becomes available.

He added it's good to see the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking at remaining bridges to determine if and how they can be repaired and made safe. The department is responsible for maintaining 54 of the province's covered bridges.

The government started a review earlier this year of all the covered bridges and river ferries and said it will take into consideration their cultural, heritage and transportation value.

Caswell said more could be done to promote the bridges to bring more people to see them.