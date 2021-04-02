Century-old covered bridge will stand at least 50 more years after restoration work

A Kingston Peninsula transportation link and cherished piece of New Brunswick heritage will soon be reopened to the public.

After crews got to work last summer, a million-dollar restoration of the Bayswater Covered Bridge — also known as the Milkish Inlet No. 1 Covered Bridge — is set to be completed this month.

Located on the southern end of the peninsula, the 66-metre long bridge built in 1920 has been a crucial link for residents in that area, taking them from one side of the peninsula to the other on Route 845.

After decades of withstanding the New Brunswick elements, however, the bridge's structural supports had degraded, leaving it unable to accommodate larger vehicles such as transport trucks or emergency vehicles.

First in a proposed restoration campaign

In 2019, former transportation and infrastructure minister Bill Oliver announced his government would develop a strategy to preserve covered bridges in the province.

In an interview, Oliver said his office created a short list of five bridges in the province that needed restoring, and in 2020 he made the decision to make the Bayswater Covered Bridge — which is in his riding of Kings Centre — the first one to cross off that list.

Bill Oliver stands in front of the covered bridge when he was transportation and infrastructure minister and annouced plans to restore New Brunswick's covered bridges. (Government of New Brunswick)

"We haven't refurbished [a covered bridge] in the past number of years," he said. "This will be the first one that we've done lately, and that's because of the the expense and the expertise."

His office budgeted $1 million for the project but he said he wasn't sure if it ended up costing that much.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure was unable to provide cost information before deadline.

"This covered bridge is part of the the infrastructure of Route 845, so it's very important to the citizens down there for both emergency services and just the regular day to day transportation needs," Oliver said.

A vehicle strike and deterioration over the years reduced the bridge's load rating from about 25 tonnes to just five tonnes, meaning emergency vehicles had to take a detour through a dirt road.

During the floods of the St. John River in 2018 and 2019, however, that detour became impassable, meaning about 600 residents were cut off from emergency services, Oliver said.

"So we decided that in 2020 that we would go ahead with the restoration, and so we we signed a contract and we got some material for them to use in the restoration."

'A major retrofit'

The province approached Wood Research and Development, an engineering firm, to assess the state of the bridge back in 2019, said Reagan Davis, a junior structural designer with the company.

Once that was done, and the province later came back with the request to build it, her company did the designs for it, and in June 2020, Timber Restoration Services, Wood Research and Development's sister company, got to work on the heavy lifting.

Work on restoring the Bayswater Covered Bridge on New Brunswick's Kingston Peninsula began in June 2020, and is expected to finish in April. (Submitted by Wood Research and Development)

"It definitely was a major retrofit," Davis said.

"What we're doing right now is … quite extensive and it's taken the field guys, I think they started at the end of June [2020]. So they've been working six days a week … almost around the clock to try to get this restoration done."

Out of respect for the original esthetic of the bridge, Davis said, very little of the visible structure was replaced, and where parts had to be replaced, it was done using materials that blend in well.

"Most of the refurbishment was actually on the underside of the bridge, so you won't you won't really be able to see it.

"But, you know, we've really tried to preserve that character as much as we can."

Davis said the restoration will allow the bridge to accommodate up to 30 tonnes and extend its life for at least another 50 years.

A hope for similar projects

The opening of a restored covered bridge is something Raymond Boucher has been looking forward to for some time.

As the president of the Covered Bridges Conservation Association of New Brunswick, he's been pushing since 2017 to get the provincial government to put money toward restoring the iconic landmarks, which have dropped in number from about 340 in the 1950s, to 59 today.

"Restoration is not a word that you'll find in [the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure], however, we feel that the Bayswater Bridge might be the door that opens a change in attitudes to perhaps restoration being in the forefront, rather than repair.

"We're really excited actually about the Bayswater Bridge."

Raymond Boucher, president of the Covered Bridges Conservation Association of New Brunswick, says he's happy the province has restored a covered bridge and hopes the same is done to more of them. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He said it's important to restore, rather than replace the bridges in order to preserve New Brunswick's heritage and keep tourists coming to the province to see them in their authentic form.

"We'd love to see them all, not just repaired, but a restoration is the best way to go to make sure that they stay alive."