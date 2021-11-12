Hospitalized COVID-19 patients nearly double in a week, Horizon and Vitalité figures show

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New Brunswick has nearly doubled in the past week, according to the two regional health authorities.

Horizon and Vitalité health networks have 95 COVID patients as of Saturday, seven of whom require intensive care, their COVID dashboards show Tuesday. That's up from 50 and four respectively a week earlier.

This includes patients who were admitted for COVID as well as those who were initially admitted for another reason and later test positive for the virus.

The province's weekly COVIDWatch report is not yet available. It's expected to be posted online around 2 p.m.

It will also include an update about whether New Brunswick is now in a new wave of the pandemic, spokesperson Michaela Power confirmed Monday.

Horizon has 78 active COVID-19 admissions, including six in intensive care, as of Saturday, according to its COVID dashboard. That's up from 36 and three respectively in last week's update.

The distribution of the cases include:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 22.

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 36.

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 15.

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — five.

The dashboard provides no details about which hospitals have patients.

Vitalité has 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, up from 14, including one in intensive care, unchanged.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, Campbellton Regional Hospital and Tracadie Hospital each have five patients, Edmundston Regional Hospital has one in intensive care, and Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst has one patient, the dashboard shows.

19 hospital unit outbreaks

There are COVID-19 outbreaks on 14 Horizon hospital units, compared to eight a week ago — four in the Moncton region, Zone 1, eight in the Saint John region, Zone 2 one in the Fredericton region, Zone 3., and one in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

No details are available on the dashboard, but Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid said they include:

The Moncton Hospital's medical surgical intensive care unit, cardiac unit 3400, rehab unit 4400, and the stroke unit 4600.

Sackville Memorial Hospital's Brunswick unit.

Saint John Regional Hospital's family medicine unit 5CS, surgical intensive care unit, rehab unit 4CS, internal medicine unit 4CN, transitional care unit 4AN, and family medicine unit 5CN.

Sussex Health Centre's family medicine unit south wing.

St. Joseph's Hospital's geriatric assessment unit, geriatric emergency management, 5th floor.

Miramichi Regional Hospital's rehab/alternate level of care unit 1 East.

Vitalité has five outbreak units: Tracadie Hospital's medical unit and 2nd north unit, Campbellton Regional Hospital's geriatric unit and Restigouche Hospital Centre's continuous rehabilitation unit C-1.

204 health-care workers off due to COVID

Horizon has seen some improvement in the number of health-care workers off the job after either testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into contact with a positive case, according to the dashboard.

As of Saturday, there were 83 staff absences because of COVID. Last week, 100 employees were absent.

No breakdown is provided.

Meanwhile Vitalité has 121 workers off, up from 82. The Moncton region, Zone 1, has the largest share, at 38, followed by the Bathurst region, Zone 6, with 35, Campbellton region, Zone 5, with 30, and Edmundston region, Zone 4, with 18.

Horizon still has one hospital over capacity, according to figures provided by the spokesperson. Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville has a bed occupancy of 105 per cent.

Miramichi Regional Hospital is at 97 per cent, Saint John Regional Hospital, 96 per cent, the Moncton Hospital, 95 per cent, and the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, 93 per cent.

Vitalité now has seven hospitals listed at or over capacity, two of which have COVID patients.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton and Tracadie Hospital are both listed at 103 per cent capacity with five COVID patients each.

Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital in Caraquet has the highest bed occupancy at 133 per cent with no COVID patients.