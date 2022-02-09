New Brunswick's Courtney Sarault crosses finish line first in Beijing

New Brunswick's Courtney Sarault anchored the Canadian team to a win in the semi-finals of the 3,000-metre short-track speed-skating event Wednesday at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Canadian team of Sarault, Alyson Charles, Kim Boutin and Florence Brunelle finished with a time of 4:05.893. They were just a fraction of a blade length ahead of the team from Korea.

They qualified to compete in the A final, scheduled for Sunday at 7:44 a.m.

The speed skater from Moncton also won her heat in 1,000-metre short track Wednesday, with a time of 1:27.798.

Next race is Friday

She advances to the quarterfinals in that event, which are slated for Friday at 7 a.m. Atlantic time (7 p.m. in Beijing).

Sarault's parents are watching the action together from Switzerland, where her dad works as a hockey coach.

"That's super exciting to be in contention for a medal," said Rhonda Sarault.

They're trying to share the moment with far-flung family and friends "just about every way possible," she said, including social media, video calls, emails and texts.

Wednesday's performances generated a flurry of communication.

'Focused, determined' competitor

"Everyone was really excited to get her first individual race under her belt," Rhonda said.

It was "nice to see her do well," she said.

"She looked really good. She looked really strong, focused, determined."

Courtney was likely a little "shaken" by seeing her teammate, Kim Boutin, slip and fall on a turn during the heat right before hers, said Rhonda, but she was apparently able to regroup and focus.

Courtney Sarault, right after crossing the finish line in her 1,000-metre heat Wednesday. (CBC Sports)

Dad Yves Sarault said he's really enjoying watching his daughter compete at the Olympics.

"It's nerve-wracking, but it's a lot of fun," he said.

"We're very proud parents, of course"

The whole family has supported Courtney through training and competitions, he said.

And he has no regrets.

"She's having fun and at the end of the day that's all that matters."

Yves and his wife are both experienced athletes. He was a professional hockey player. She was an elite gymnast.

Yves said one of Courtney's best qualities is her ability to persevere through highs and lows.

Another thing that he hopes may give her an edge at the Olympics is the fact the family has moved around a lot.

Sarault adapts easily

She has no trouble travelling or adapting to different places, he said.

"I don't think she gets fazed too much."

His hope for Courtney is to see her "in contention of winning something."

"She's very determined to bring a medal home," he said.

Sarault does not compete again before Friday.

Then, after the relay wraps up Sunday, she's to compete in one other event — the 1,500 metre, which is slated for Feb. 16.